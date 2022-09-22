All Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ English Voice Actors

If you’ve recently jumped into the world of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, you may find yourself pausing your new favorite anime, wondering why a specific character may sound so familiar. That’s because the star-studded cast is full of famous folk, and some that may not be expected!

Let’s find out who took their roles to the next level, as we dive right into the mainframe and find out who lent their voices to your favorite characters in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners!

English Voice Actors for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

As you jump into this enhanced world, you’re bound to hear a few voices that will leave you scratching your head, as many fan favorites have made their way into this new world. There may even be a few surprises that you would have never expected!

David – Voiced by Zach Aguilar Byleth – Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Luka Travers – Scarlet Nexus, Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Lucy – Emi Lo Lala Soul – My Hero Academia: World Heroe’s Mission, Uta – Bubble, Chitose Inui – Kakegurui Twin

Maine – William C. Stephens Shiva – Shin Megami Tensei V, Walker – Back 4 Blood, Rude – Final Fantasy VII Remake

Rebecca – Alex Cazares Oblina – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Dagr – Fire Emblem Heroes, Lulu – WarioWare: Get It Together!

Gloria – Gloria Garayua Quetzalcoatl – Fate/Grand Order – Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia

Ripperdoc – Borge Etienne First Role

Kiwi – Stephanie Wong First Role

Dorio – Marie Westbrook Hazel – Lupin the 3rd: Part VI, Hanami – Jujutsu Kaisen, Tinker – Wasteland 3

Pilar – Ian James Corlett Carrier – Nier Re[in]carnation, Sherlock Homes – Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, Ransome – Thimbleweed Park

Falco – Matthew Mercer Levi – Attack on Titan, Jotaro Kujo – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Yusuke Kitagawa – Persona 5

Faraday – Giancarlo Esposito Anton Castillo – Far Cry 6, Lex Luthor – Harley Quinn, Gus Fring – Breaking Bad

Tanaka – Paul Nakauchi Hanzo – Overwatch, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – Shan Yun, No More Heroes – Thunder Ryu

Katsuo – Aleks Le Street Fighter 6 – Luke, Gamma 1 – Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Zenitsu Agatsuma – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Kate – Rachel Robinson Judith von Daphnel – Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Bonyu – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Lady Levi – Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun

Douglas – Bill Butts Ogre – Tekken: Bloodline, Slidin’ Go – My Hero Academia, Riev – Fire Emblem Heroes



And there we have it! All of the voice actors are currently in Edgerunners! With a possible season 2 on the horizon, you’ll want to make sure that you’re up to date on this stylish and excellent anime series. With the extra cosmetics that have been added into Cyberpunk 2077 to coincide with this new show, make sure that you’re ready to get back into Night City, no matter the system you’re on, thanks to the Cross Progression that is usable in-game now!

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is available to stream now on Netflix.