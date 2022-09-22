All Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ English Voice Actors

If you’ve recently jumped into the world of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, you may find yourself pausing your new favorite anime, wondering why a specific character may sound so familiar. That’s because the star-studded cast is full of famous folk, and some that may not be expected!
Let’s find out who took their roles to the next level, as we dive right into the mainframe and find out who lent their voices to your favorite characters in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners!
English Voice Actors for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
As you jump into this enhanced world, you’re bound to hear a few voices that will leave you scratching your head, as many fan favorites have made their way into this new world. There may even be a few surprises that you would have never expected!
- David – Voiced by Zach Aguilar
- Byleth – Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Luka Travers – Scarlet Nexus, Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Lucy – Emi Lo
- Lala Soul – My Hero Academia: World Heroe’s Mission, Uta – Bubble, Chitose Inui – Kakegurui Twin
- Maine – William C. Stephens
- Shiva – Shin Megami Tensei V, Walker – Back 4 Blood, Rude – Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Rebecca – Alex Cazares
- Oblina – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Dagr – Fire Emblem Heroes, Lulu – WarioWare: Get It Together!
- Gloria – Gloria Garayua
- Quetzalcoatl – Fate/Grand Order – Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia
- Ripperdoc – Borge Etienne
- First Role
- Kiwi – Stephanie Wong
- First Role
- Dorio – Marie Westbrook
- Hazel – Lupin the 3rd: Part VI, Hanami – Jujutsu Kaisen, Tinker – Wasteland 3
- Pilar – Ian James Corlett
- Carrier – Nier Re[in]carnation, Sherlock Homes – Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, Ransome – Thimbleweed Park
- Falco – Matthew Mercer
- Levi – Attack on Titan, Jotaro Kujo – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Yusuke Kitagawa – Persona 5
- Faraday – Giancarlo Esposito
- Anton Castillo – Far Cry 6, Lex Luthor – Harley Quinn, Gus Fring – Breaking Bad
- Tanaka – Paul Nakauchi
- Hanzo – Overwatch, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – Shan Yun, No More Heroes – Thunder Ryu
- Katsuo – Aleks Le
- Street Fighter 6 – Luke, Gamma 1 – Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Zenitsu Agatsuma – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Kate – Rachel Robinson
- Judith von Daphnel – Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Bonyu – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Lady Levi – Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun
- Douglas – Bill Butts
- Ogre – Tekken: Bloodline, Slidin’ Go – My Hero Academia, Riev – Fire Emblem Heroes
And there we have it! All of the voice actors are currently in Edgerunners! With a possible season 2 on the horizon, you’ll want to make sure that you’re up to date on this stylish and excellent anime series. With the extra cosmetics that have been added into Cyberpunk 2077 to coincide with this new show, make sure that you’re ready to get back into Night City, no matter the system you’re on, thanks to the Cross Progression that is usable in-game now!
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is available to stream now on Netflix.