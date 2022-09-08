How to Use Transmog in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077’s wardrobe system has been very confusing for many players, especially since many had to use a workaround just to figure out how to keep their regular clothes on and not look so silly. However, the new transmog feature allows you to change the appearance of what you are wearing. It also lets you equip the best gear in terms of stats while not sacrificing your style. You can choose up to six outfits that you want to store and equip at any time. In this guide, we will show you how to use transmog in 2077.

Using Transmog in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has recently been updated to allow for players to switch up their style and take on Night City with a new level of drip. The wardrobe feature is basically just a quality of life improvement, but it makes people feel better all the same when they are dressing up V to take on his enemies in the new Edgerunners update.

Immediately you can use and equip any outfits you already have from the menus in the game at any time. However, if you want to create a custom look, go to your clothes in your apartment and open them up.

You will get a message that says you can mix and match anything you’ve got to make an outfit you can equip without changing the stats of the clothing and armor you’re wearing. You can pick what you want to look like and then save it for later in one of the six slots you have available.

After you change clothes, you can see that the actual gear that you have equipped is still providing the effect you want without sacrificing your style. Anytime you want to change, just head to your closet and choose from one of your six amazing outfits that you can mix, match, and change anytime.

Here is how to set up and use cross progression in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Google Stadia.