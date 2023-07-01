Hell’s Paradise Season 2 is Officially in Production

Image: MAPPA

Continuing the wave of welcome series renewals, it appears Hell’s Paradise Season 2 is in production. The series expertly animated by MAPPA is the shortest of the Shonen Dark Trio and most recent to get animated, but this brings it one step closer to being the most complete adaptation. It’s been an engaging adventure across Shinsenkyo so far, but concluding with Season 1 would have just been unsatisfying. Here’s what we know about the Hell’s Paradise Season 2 production announcement!

Hell’s Paradise Season 2: Do We Have a Release Date?

As this announcement is brand new and precedes the premiere of the Hell’s Paradise Season 1 finale, we don’t have a release date yet for Season 2. But with the official website and Yuji Kaku making the announcement, along with anime fans blowing up Twitter with the news, there are promises of updates in the future.

For now, we can rest assured that the story won’t end with the Mu Dan fight, and we might just see it all the way through to the end.

What Manga Arcs Are Covered by Hell’s Paradise Season 2?

Hell’s Paradise Season 2 will cover the following arcs:

Hell’s Paradise Manga Arc Chapters Lord Tensen Arc 17-59 Horai Arc 60-110 Departure Arc 111-127

As you can see, the Lord Tensen Arc will still be in progress for several episodes into Season 2. But then we’ll cross into the Horai Arc, the longest in the series. We’ll see a new group led by Yamada Asaemon Shugen come to the island seeking the Elixir, while the main group continues to develop their abilities while uncovering an existential threat to the mainland.

Fans might have to wait a bit before it comes out, but as shown by the Summer 2023 anime lineup, there’s plenty to keep them entertained!

- This article was updated on July 1st, 2023