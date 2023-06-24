Hell’s Paradise Episode 13 Release Date, Time, and Season Finale Countdown

Learn more here about the Hell's Paradise Episode 13 release date!

June 24th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Hell's Paradise Season Finale Episode 13 Release Date
Image: MAPPA

Hell’s Paradise is about to come to a close for the season. It’s had a stellar cour and been a great introduction to Yuji Kaku’s addition to the Shonen Dark Trio including Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man. Gabimaru and his fellow death row inmates are finding themselves increasingly put in harm’s way seeking the Elixir of Life. As the season wraps up, we see a reunion of sorts, as the group grapples with revelations about their goal. Get ready for the Hell’s Paradise Episode 13 release date here!

Hell’s Paradise Episode 13: Season Finale Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Hell’s Paradise Episode 13 will release on Saturday, July 1, 2023, and is the season finale. It will be available to simulcast exclusively on Crunchyroll at 8:30 AM PT / 10:30 AM CT / 11:30 AM ET. The English dub for Episode 10 will also be available 4 hours later that day.

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season 2 Release Date Schedule

Hell's Paradise Season Finale:
Episode 13 Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Episode Drops!

For those living internationally and wanting to see the episode as it airs, we’ve got you covered with our time zone guide!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:30 AM PST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:30 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:30 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:30 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:30 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:30 PM GMT
Europe5:30 PM CEST
Moscow6:30 PM MSK
India9:00 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:30 PM ICT
Philippines11:30 PM PHT

In the latest episode, we learn more about the arcane magic known as Tao.

RECAP: Hell’s Paradise Episode 12 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 13

Yuzuriha and Sagiri are next to learn about the secrets of the Tao as they tangle with a deadly new opponent. There’s also a disturbing revelation about the Elixir of Life that could change the perception of their goals.

Even as they develop their powers, they find this opponent far tougher than they could have imagined, but thanks to a surprise reunion, they might still have a chance. With the Lord Tensen Arc still firmly underway even at the end of this season, there’s still plenty to see should there be future episodes of Hell’s Paradise!

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :