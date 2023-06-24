Hell’s Paradise Episode 13 Release Date, Time, and Season Finale Countdown

Image: MAPPA

Hell’s Paradise is about to come to a close for the season. It’s had a stellar cour and been a great introduction to Yuji Kaku’s addition to the Shonen Dark Trio including Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man. Gabimaru and his fellow death row inmates are finding themselves increasingly put in harm’s way seeking the Elixir of Life. As the season wraps up, we see a reunion of sorts, as the group grapples with revelations about their goal. Get ready for the Hell’s Paradise Episode 13 release date here!

Hell’s Paradise Episode 13: Season Finale Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Hell’s Paradise Episode 13 will release on Saturday, July 1, 2023, and is the season finale. It will be available to simulcast exclusively on Crunchyroll at 8:30 AM PT / 10:30 AM CT / 11:30 AM ET. The English dub for Episode 10 will also be available 4 hours later that day.

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season 2 Release Date Schedule

Hell's Paradise Season Finale:

Episode 13 Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Episode Drops!

For those living internationally and wanting to see the episode as it airs, we’ve got you covered with our time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:30 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:30 PM GMT Europe 5:30 PM CEST Moscow 6:30 PM MSK India 9:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:30 PM ICT Philippines 11:30 PM PHT

In the latest episode, we learn more about the arcane magic known as Tao.

RECAP: Hell’s Paradise Episode 12 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 13

Yuzuriha and Sagiri are next to learn about the secrets of the Tao as they tangle with a deadly new opponent. There’s also a disturbing revelation about the Elixir of Life that could change the perception of their goals.

Even as they develop their powers, they find this opponent far tougher than they could have imagined, but thanks to a surprise reunion, they might still have a chance. With the Lord Tensen Arc still firmly underway even at the end of this season, there’s still plenty to see should there be future episodes of Hell’s Paradise!