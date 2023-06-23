Summer 2023 Anime Lineup: Where to Watch Every Series

Summer 2023 is turning into a blowout for anime, with lots of key series returning to the forefront, and new ones that’ll surely impress the viewers. While there are certainly expected hits like Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, other key new shows include Zom 100, Dark Gathering, and more. But fans might also be wondering where they can watch all of these incoming shows. We’ve taken the initiative to gather all of the Summer 2023 Anime Lineup info available, and where you can watch them.
Summer 2023 Anime Lineup and Where to Watch
When you peek behind the usual hits expected for an anime, you’ll find even just one season’s lineup to be intensely crowded, and Summer 2023 is no exception to watch out for. The sheer amount of traditional and ONA anime to watch out for alone is quite impressive and will strike the fancy of quite a few viewers, particularly fans of Shonen and Seinen shows.
Related: Crunchyroll Teases Massive Anime Expo This Year
Here’s our collected list, sorted by TV, ONA, OVA, Movies, and Specials:
|Summer 2023 Anime (TV)
|Where to Watch
|Am I Actually the Strongest?
|Crunchyroll
|Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
|Crunchyroll
|Ayaka
|Crunchyroll
|BanG Dream! It’s MyGO!!!!!
|Crunchyroll
|Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation
|Hulu / Disney Plus
|Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5
|Crunchyroll
|Cardfight!! Vanguard: will+Dress Season 3
|HIDIVE / Crunchyroll
|Classroom for Heroes
|Crunchyroll
|Dark Gathering
|HIDIVE
|Genjitsu no Yohane: Sunshine in the Mirror
|Crunchyroll
|Helck
|HIDIVE
|Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
|Crunchyroll
|Hyakushou Kizoku
|Crunchyroll
|Ikimono-san
|TBD
|Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
|Crunchyroll
|Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero
|HIDE
|Liar Liar
|Crunchyroll
|Masamune-kun’s Revenge R
|Crunchyroll
|Mononogatari Season 2
|Funimation / Crunchyroll
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2
|Hulu / Disney Plus
|My Tiny Senpai
|Crunchyroll
|My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1
|Crunchyroll
|Ninjala The Animation
|HIDIVE
|Reborn as a Vending Machine, Now I Wander the Dungeon
|Crunchyroll
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades
|Crunchyroll
|Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3
|Crunchyroll
|Rurouni Kenshin 2023 Remake
|TBD
|Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence
|Crunchyroll
|Shadowverse Flame: Seven Shadows-hen
|Crunchyroll
|Spy Classroom Season 2
|HIDIVE
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 2
|Crunchyroll
|Sweet Reincarnation
|Crunchyroll
|Synduality: Noir
|Hulu / Disney Plus
|TenPuru: No One Can Live on Loneliness
|Crunchyroll
|The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2
|Hulu / Disney Plus / Crunchyroll
|The Dreaming Boy is a Realist
|Crunchyroll
|The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2
|Funimation / Crunchyroll
|The Gene of AI
|Crunchyroll
|The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses
|Crunchyroll
|The Great Cleric
|Crunchyroll
|The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today
|Crunchyroll
|The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior
|HIDIVE
|Undead Girl Murder Face
|Crunchyroll
|My Happy Marriage
|Netflix
|Yami Shibai Season 11
|Crunchyroll
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
|Netflix
You’ll notice there are some curious omissions so far from this list. That’s because we wanted to differentiate anime series simulcast episodes after they’ve aired on TV, from other anime formats. A key recent alternative, lately, has been ONA, or Original Net Animation.
Summer 2023 ONA Lineup
ONA series have been growing more popular each year, and it makes sense. With streaming having the presence it does for fans worldwide, accessibility has become less of a problem for anime, and it’s been a great avenue for some shows to truly stand out, and streaming services to catch a major hit. Here are the upcoming Summer 2023 anime offerings:
|Summer 2023 Anime (ONA)
|Where to Watch
|4 Cut Hero
|bilibili
|All Saints Street Season 4
|Crunchyroll
|Baki Hanma Season 2
|Netflix
|Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Season 2
|Netflix
|Blader Soul
|bilibili
|Cute Executive Officer R
|HIDIVE
|Feng Ling Yu Xiu Season 2
|bilibili
|Gaishi Dizun
|Youku
|Immortality Season 2
|bilibili
|Kengan Ashura Season 2
|Netflix
|Kyoukai Senki: Kyokkou no Souki
|Crunchyroll
|Link Click Season 2
|Funimation / Crunchyroll
|Monster Diner
|bilibili
|Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2
|Netflix
|Soul of Light
|Youku
|TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You – High School Days
|Crunchyroll
|The First Order
|bilibili
|The Land of Miracles Season 3
|iQIYI
|The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2
|Netflix
|Wu Nao Monu
|bilibili
|Xiao Lu He Xiao Lan Season 2
|bilibili
As you can tell, Netflix takes up a larger presence in the ONA field, with hits like Record of Ragnarok and Baki Hanma among the more anticipated upcoming shows. But additionally, you’ll notice the presence of bilibili and iQIYI among others, as the Chinese presence in anime streaming grows. Buckle up for an exciting summer of streaming, along with these upcoming specials!
Specials, Movies, and OVAs for the Summer
Finally, there are a select few TV specials and OVAs available this summer that you’ll be able to catch. These include the following:
|Summer 2023 Anime (OVAs, Movies, and Specials)
|Where to Watch
|Azur Lane: Queen’s Orders (OVA)
|TBD
|Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Koujou (Movie)
|Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD
|City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust (Movie)
|Netflix
|Crayon Shin-chan Movie 31: Chounouryoko Daikessen – Tobe Tobe. (Movie)
|Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD
|Sound! Euphonium: The Movie – Ensemble Contest (Movie)
|Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD
|Kaina of the Great Snow Sea: Star Sage (Movie)
|Crunchyroll
|Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka (Movie)
|Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD
|Osomatsu-san: Tamashii no Takoyaki Party to Densetsu no Otomarikai (Movie)
|Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD
|Precure All Stars Movie F (Movie)
|Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD
|Resident Evil: Death Island (Movie)
|Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD
|Sand Land (Movie)
|Netflix
|Wasure Hoshi no Volicia (Movie)
|Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD
|Fate/strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn (Special)
|TBD
|The Quintessential Quintuplets (Special)
|TBD
Several of these series haven’t gotten a clear streaming release date, with anticipated Blu-Ray and theatrical releases, while TV specials are best carefully observed, with Crunchyroll being a common place you should check.
Many of these series, if not explicitly listed for a competing service first, can be assumed to go to the streaming giant, but the OVAs, movies, and Specials are certainly trickier to nail down than other formats.
So get your shiniest anime glasses out, and adjust them publicly to get that signature glimmer, as you show people your knowledge of where to go to watch the biggest hits of Summer 2023!
- This article was updated on June 23rd, 2023