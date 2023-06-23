Summer 2023 Anime Lineup: Where to Watch Every Series

Images: VIZ Media / Studio Pierrot / TMS Entertainment / Project No.9

Summer 2023 is turning into a blowout for anime, with lots of key series returning to the forefront, and new ones that’ll surely impress the viewers. While there are certainly expected hits like Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, other key new shows include Zom 100, Dark Gathering, and more. But fans might also be wondering where they can watch all of these incoming shows. We’ve taken the initiative to gather all of the Summer 2023 Anime Lineup info available, and where you can watch them.

Summer 2023 Anime Lineup and Where to Watch

When you peek behind the usual hits expected for an anime, you’ll find even just one season’s lineup to be intensely crowded, and Summer 2023 is no exception to watch out for. The sheer amount of traditional and ONA anime to watch out for alone is quite impressive and will strike the fancy of quite a few viewers, particularly fans of Shonen and Seinen shows.

Here’s our collected list, sorted by TV, ONA, OVA, Movies, and Specials:

Summer 2023 Anime (TV) Where to Watch Am I Actually the Strongest? Crunchyroll Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout Crunchyroll Ayaka Crunchyroll BanG Dream! It’s MyGO!!!!! Crunchyroll Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation Hulu / Disney Plus Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Crunchyroll Cardfight!! Vanguard: will+Dress Season 3 HIDIVE / Crunchyroll Classroom for Heroes Crunchyroll Dark Gathering HIDIVE Genjitsu no Yohane: Sunshine in the Mirror Crunchyroll Helck HIDIVE Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Crunchyroll Hyakushou Kizoku Crunchyroll Ikimono-san TBD Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Crunchyroll Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero HIDE Liar Liar Crunchyroll Masamune-kun’s Revenge R Crunchyroll Mononogatari Season 2 Funimation / Crunchyroll Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Hulu / Disney Plus My Tiny Senpai Crunchyroll My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 Crunchyroll Ninjala The Animation HIDIVE Reborn as a Vending Machine, Now I Wander the Dungeon Crunchyroll Reign of the Seven Spellblades Crunchyroll Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Crunchyroll Rurouni Kenshin 2023 Remake TBD Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence Crunchyroll Shadowverse Flame: Seven Shadows-hen Crunchyroll Spy Classroom Season 2 HIDIVE Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 2 Crunchyroll Sweet Reincarnation Crunchyroll Synduality: Noir Hulu / Disney Plus TenPuru: No One Can Live on Loneliness Crunchyroll The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Hulu / Disney Plus / Crunchyroll The Dreaming Boy is a Realist Crunchyroll The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Funimation / Crunchyroll The Gene of AI Crunchyroll The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Crunchyroll The Great Cleric Crunchyroll The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today Crunchyroll The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior HIDIVE Undead Girl Murder Face Crunchyroll My Happy Marriage Netflix Yami Shibai Season 11 Crunchyroll Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Netflix

You’ll notice there are some curious omissions so far from this list. That’s because we wanted to differentiate anime series simulcast episodes after they’ve aired on TV, from other anime formats. A key recent alternative, lately, has been ONA, or Original Net Animation.

Summer 2023 ONA Lineup

ONA series have been growing more popular each year, and it makes sense. With streaming having the presence it does for fans worldwide, accessibility has become less of a problem for anime, and it’s been a great avenue for some shows to truly stand out, and streaming services to catch a major hit. Here are the upcoming Summer 2023 anime offerings:

Summer 2023 Anime (ONA) Where to Watch 4 Cut Hero bilibili All Saints Street Season 4 Crunchyroll Baki Hanma Season 2 Netflix Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Season 2 Netflix Blader Soul bilibili Cute Executive Officer R HIDIVE Feng Ling Yu Xiu Season 2 bilibili Gaishi Dizun Youku Immortality Season 2 bilibili Kengan Ashura Season 2 Netflix Kyoukai Senki: Kyokkou no Souki Crunchyroll Link Click Season 2 Funimation / Crunchyroll Monster Diner bilibili Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2 Netflix Soul of Light Youku TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You – High School Days Crunchyroll The First Order bilibili The Land of Miracles Season 3 iQIYI The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 Netflix Wu Nao Monu bilibili Xiao Lu He Xiao Lan Season 2 bilibili

As you can tell, Netflix takes up a larger presence in the ONA field, with hits like Record of Ragnarok and Baki Hanma among the more anticipated upcoming shows. But additionally, you’ll notice the presence of bilibili and iQIYI among others, as the Chinese presence in anime streaming grows. Buckle up for an exciting summer of streaming, along with these upcoming specials!

Specials, Movies, and OVAs for the Summer

Finally, there are a select few TV specials and OVAs available this summer that you’ll be able to catch. These include the following:

Summer 2023 Anime (OVAs, Movies, and Specials) Where to Watch Azur Lane: Queen’s Orders (OVA) TBD Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Koujou (Movie) Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust (Movie) Netflix Crayon Shin-chan Movie 31: Chounouryoko Daikessen – Tobe Tobe. (Movie) Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD Sound! Euphonium: The Movie – Ensemble Contest (Movie) Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD Kaina of the Great Snow Sea: Star Sage (Movie) Crunchyroll Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka (Movie) Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD Osomatsu-san: Tamashii no Takoyaki Party to Densetsu no Otomarikai (Movie) Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD Precure All Stars Movie F (Movie) Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD Resident Evil: Death Island (Movie) Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD Sand Land (Movie) Netflix Wasure Hoshi no Volicia (Movie) Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD Fate/strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn (Special) TBD The Quintessential Quintuplets (Special) TBD

Several of these series haven’t gotten a clear streaming release date, with anticipated Blu-Ray and theatrical releases, while TV specials are best carefully observed, with Crunchyroll being a common place you should check.

Many of these series, if not explicitly listed for a competing service first, can be assumed to go to the streaming giant, but the OVAs, movies, and Specials are certainly trickier to nail down than other formats.

So get your shiniest anime glasses out, and adjust them publicly to get that signature glimmer, as you show people your knowledge of where to go to watch the biggest hits of Summer 2023!

