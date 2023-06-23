Summer 2023 Anime Lineup: Where to Watch Every Series

Learn here where you can watch the biggest upcoming hits in the 2023 Summer Anime lineup!

June 23rd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Images: VIZ Media / Studio Pierrot / TMS Entertainment / Project No.9

Summer 2023 is turning into a blowout for anime, with lots of key series returning to the forefront, and new ones that’ll surely impress the viewers. While there are certainly expected hits like Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, other key new shows include Zom 100, Dark Gathering, and more. But fans might also be wondering where they can watch all of these incoming shows. We’ve taken the initiative to gather all of the Summer 2023 Anime Lineup info available, and where you can watch them.

Summer 2023 Anime Lineup and Where to Watch

Image: OLM Inc.

When you peek behind the usual hits expected for an anime, you’ll find even just one season’s lineup to be intensely crowded, and Summer 2023 is no exception to watch out for. The sheer amount of traditional and ONA anime to watch out for alone is quite impressive and will strike the fancy of quite a few viewers, particularly fans of Shonen and Seinen shows.

Here’s our collected list, sorted by TV, ONA, OVA, Movies, and Specials:

Summer 2023 Anime (TV)Where to Watch
Am I Actually the Strongest?Crunchyroll
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret HideoutCrunchyroll
AyakaCrunchyroll
BanG Dream! It’s MyGO!!!!!Crunchyroll
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The SeparationHulu / Disney Plus
Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5Crunchyroll
Cardfight!! Vanguard: will+Dress Season 3HIDIVE / Crunchyroll
Classroom for HeroesCrunchyroll
Dark GatheringHIDIVE
Genjitsu no Yohane: Sunshine in the MirrorCrunchyroll
HelckHIDIVE
Horimiya: The Missing PiecesCrunchyroll
Hyakushou KizokuCrunchyroll
Ikimono-sanTBD
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2Crunchyroll
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room HeroHIDE
Liar LiarCrunchyroll
Masamune-kun’s Revenge RCrunchyroll
Mononogatari Season 2Funimation / Crunchyroll
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2Hulu / Disney Plus
My Tiny SenpaiCrunchyroll
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1Crunchyroll
Ninjala The AnimationHIDIVE
Reborn as a Vending Machine, Now I Wander the DungeonCrunchyroll
Reign of the Seven SpellbladesCrunchyroll
Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3Crunchyroll
Rurouni Kenshin 2023 RemakeTBD
Saint Cecilia and Pastor LawrenceCrunchyroll
Shadowverse Flame: Seven Shadows-henCrunchyroll
Spy Classroom Season 2HIDIVE
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 2Crunchyroll
Sweet ReincarnationCrunchyroll
Synduality: NoirHulu / Disney Plus
TenPuru: No One Can Live on LonelinessCrunchyroll
The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2Hulu / Disney Plus / Crunchyroll
The Dreaming Boy is a RealistCrunchyroll
The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2Funimation / Crunchyroll
The Gene of AICrunchyroll
The Girl I Like Forgot Her GlassesCrunchyroll
The Great ClericCrunchyroll
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again TodayCrunchyroll
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to SaviorHIDIVE
Undead Girl Murder FaceCrunchyroll
My Happy MarriageNetflix
Yami Shibai Season 11Crunchyroll
Zom 100: Bucket List of the DeadNetflix

You’ll notice there are some curious omissions so far from this list. That’s because we wanted to differentiate anime series simulcast episodes after they’ve aired on TV, from other anime formats. A key recent alternative, lately, has been ONA, or Original Net Animation.

Summer 2023 ONA Lineup

Summer-2023-Anime-Where-to-Watch-Record-of-Ragnarok
Image: Graphinica / Yumeta Company

ONA series have been growing more popular each year, and it makes sense. With streaming having the presence it does for fans worldwide, accessibility has become less of a problem for anime, and it’s been a great avenue for some shows to truly stand out, and streaming services to catch a major hit. Here are the upcoming Summer 2023 anime offerings:

Summer 2023 Anime (ONA)Where to Watch
4 Cut Herobilibili
All Saints Street Season 4Crunchyroll
Baki Hanma Season 2Netflix
Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Season 2Netflix
Blader Soulbilibili
Cute Executive Officer RHIDIVE
Feng Ling Yu Xiu Season 2bilibili
Gaishi DizunYouku
Immortality Season 2bilibili
Kengan Ashura Season 2Netflix
Kyoukai Senki: Kyokkou no SoukiCrunchyroll
Link Click Season 2Funimation / Crunchyroll
Monster Dinerbilibili
Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2Netflix
Soul of LightYouku
TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You – High School DaysCrunchyroll
The First Orderbilibili
The Land of Miracles Season 3iQIYI
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2Netflix
Wu Nao Monubilibili
Xiao Lu He Xiao Lan Season 2bilibili

As you can tell, Netflix takes up a larger presence in the ONA field, with hits like Record of Ragnarok and Baki Hanma among the more anticipated upcoming shows. But additionally, you’ll notice the presence of bilibili and iQIYI among others, as the Chinese presence in anime streaming grows. Buckle up for an exciting summer of streaming, along with these upcoming specials!

Specials, Movies, and OVAs for the Summer

Finally, there are a select few TV specials and OVAs available this summer that you’ll be able to catch. These include the following:

Summer 2023 Anime (OVAs, Movies, and Specials)Where to Watch
Azur Lane: Queen’s Orders (OVA)TBD
Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Koujou (Movie)Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD
City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust (Movie)Netflix
Crayon Shin-chan Movie 31: Chounouryoko Daikessen – Tobe Tobe. (Movie)Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD
Sound! Euphonium: The Movie – Ensemble Contest (Movie)Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea: Star Sage (Movie)Crunchyroll
Kimitachi wa Dou Ikiru ka (Movie)Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD
Osomatsu-san: Tamashii no Takoyaki Party to Densetsu no Otomarikai (Movie)Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD
Precure All Stars Movie F (Movie)Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD
Resident Evil: Death Island (Movie)Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD
Sand Land (Movie)Netflix
Wasure Hoshi no Volicia (Movie)Blu-Ray, Theaters, TBD
Fate/strange Fake: Whispers of Dawn (Special)TBD
The Quintessential Quintuplets (Special)TBD

Several of these series haven’t gotten a clear streaming release date, with anticipated Blu-Ray and theatrical releases, while TV specials are best carefully observed, with Crunchyroll being a common place you should check.

Many of these series, if not explicitly listed for a competing service first, can be assumed to go to the streaming giant, but the OVAs, movies, and Specials are certainly trickier to nail down than other formats.

So get your shiniest anime glasses out, and adjust them publicly to get that signature glimmer, as you show people your knowledge of where to go to watch the biggest hits of Summer 2023!

- This article was updated on June 23rd, 2023

