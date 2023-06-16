Latest Anime News June 16, 2023 — Crunchyroll Teases Massive Anime Expo This Year

Images: Toei Animation / OLM Inc. / MAPPA, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re an anime fan, chances are you’re getting hyped for the incoming summer season. Not only is there a broad variety of new content incoming, but if you’re a fan of some especially big properties, there are some major events you’ll want to keep an eye on over the coming weeks. The latest news for June 16 includes Crunchyroll at Anime Expo, upcoming anime home video releases, and a new summer anime you might want to keep an eye out for!

Crunchyroll Panels at Anime Expo Include Jujutsu Kaisen Experience and Hell’s Paradise Photo Op, and Much More

The Crunchyroll presence at Anime Expo this year will be stronger than ever, as it’s clear they’ve been working out Goku-style and will be flexing their might. Upcoming headliner events include:

Spy x Family panel featuring Takuya Eguchi, Japanese voice actor for Loid Forger (Saturday, July 1, 5:00 PM PT)

MAPPA x Crunchyroll behind-the-scenes discussion on their anime projects (Sunday, July 2, 11:30 AM PT)

Studio Bones 25th Anniversary panel (Sunday, July 2, 2:30 PM PT)

Jujutsu Kaisen panel discussing Season 2 and more (Sunday, July 2, 3:00 PM PT)

One Piece Episode 1000 dub premiere with Q&A featuring OP animators and dub actors (Sunday, July 2, 6:00 PM PT)

Crunchyroll Presents New Simulcast Premieres (July 1, 3, and 4) featuring season premieres including Rent-a-Girlfriend, AYAKA, MF Ghost, Sweet Reincarnation, and more!

Source: Crunchyroll Press Release

The streaming service has been hard at work setting up a hell of an experience in more ways than one for this year. This includes The JUJUTSU KAISEN Experience, a Hell’s Paradise Photo Op, and so much more. If you’re in Los Angeles attending the event, check the full schedule here!

New Anime Home Video Releases Scheduled for Fall 2023!

Image: White Fox

Crunchyroll has also been making sure fans who prefer to chill with their favorite series at home have plenty to chew on. This includes the following upcoming anime releases for Fall 2023:

September 5, 2023

Shinobi no Ittoki – The Complete Season – Blu-ray

The Girl from the Other Side – Blu-ray/DVD

September 12, 2023

One Piece – Season 13 Voyage 3 – Blu-ray/DVD

September 19, 2023

AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline – The Complete Season – Blu-ray

Re:ZERO – Starting Life In Another World Season 2 – Limited Edition – Blu-ray

Re:ZERO – Starting Life In Another World Season 2 – Standard Edition – Blu-ray

September 26, 2023

Rent-a-Girlfriend – Season 2 – Blu-ray

Source: Crunchyroll Press Release

If you’re looking to pre-order these releases, be sure to check them out at the Crunchyroll store!

OLM Has a New Summer 2023 Anime, Dark Gathering, and You Should Check It Out!

Dark Gathering is a new upcoming Shonen anime adaptation of the original manga by Kenichi Kondou, based on the story originally published in Jump Square. The series is being produced by veteran animation studio OLM Inc., the same studio that once animated Pokemon and Berserk for their respective first seasons in the same year. 1997 was wild, and the studio has range.

News: Dark Gathering reveals third key visual; supernatural horror TV anime by OLM premieres on July 10 #ダークギャザリング https://t.co/zcNLnx8BVN pic.twitter.com/E1R0gLkXpe — MyAnimeList (@myanimelist) June 16, 2023

The series will first premiere on July 9, 2023, with a Japanese broadcast on TOKYO MX, BS Asahi, and Kansai TV. The show will also be available to stream on HIDIVE that same month as a simulcast! You might want to check it out, especially with the bangers already available on this streaming service.

Source: HIDIVE News Release

- This article was updated on June 16th, 2023