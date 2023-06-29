Latest Anime News June 28, 2023 — Oshi no Ko is Coming Back for Season 2

Images: Shueisha / A-1 Pictures / Lapin Track, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

It is Wednesday, otakus, and you know what that means: another update on the latest anime news as we pass the middle of the week! We are careful to keep track of the most recent goings-on in the anime world with some fantastic updates to carry us through the middle of the week. This includes updates on Spring 2023’s best and most viral anime, Oshi no Ko; Mashle getting a new series; and Undead Girl Murder Farce gearing up for its 2023 debut along with some catchy beats! Read on for the latest anime news of June 28, 2023!

Oshi no Ko Season 2 is Adapting One of Its Best Arcs

Image: Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko is a series I could go on endlessly about, a transcendent breakout hit from the 2023 anime slate. It’s biting, satirical, surprisingly dark, and endlessly deep. It has the most heart out of any of the year’s offering so far, with an ear to the pulse of the Japanese entertainment industry, showing its highs and lows, warts and all.

The news of Oshi no Ko receiving a Season 2 were a combination of two feelings: validation, and vindication of my stance on just how good the show is. While the announcement is not even a day old, it’s made the rounds to all the people concerned. More importantly, it adapts the 2.5D Stage Play Arc, the longest arc so far in the series, and one that leads to some of the most crucial plot developments in the series.

Given how popular the series has been, and how quickly it made a splash including a series premiere that briefly snagged it the #1 spot on all-time anime rankings on My Anime List, this is spectacular news. We wish only the best for the anime, as well as the stellar manga it adapts.

Mashle Confirms New Series is in Development

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is another recent manga like Oshi no Ko that debuted in 2020 to quickly become a hit and receive an anime adaptation this year. The series has been a fun way to turn several tropes on their heads: the viability of brawn against brains, and how a person with no magical talents would fare in a society seemingly dominated by magical folk.

My friend and colleague, Matt Mitchell, covers this series and while it seems the manga comes to a close, there is new anime content imminent. While Tweets should always be taken with a grain of salt no matter how trustworthy the source is (@WSJ_Manga being fairly well-respected) this will no doubt be good news for the fans. The Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime is only a couple of months old, and it’d be a shame if it only got one cour, so a new series is welcome news.

Undead Girl Murder Farce Unveils Its OP and Ending Theme

Undead Girl Murder Farce has the potential to be a sleeper hit among discerning anime fans. Set in a juxtaposed Victorian-Meiji era (two periods in different countries with surprising intersections) we see a Japanese half-demon trek across a 19th Century Europe. It’s being adapted by the relatively newer studio, Lapin Track, and it has dropped some pretty great tracks for the Undead Girl Murder Farce anime OP and ending themes.

The anime features appearances from Sherlock Holmes and Jack the Ripper, while creating a Japanese-English 19th/20th Century culture shock element in the process. It also has some mad Castlevania vibes for those interested in that.

Oh, and it’s an adaptation of a Kodansha novel series, as in the same Kodansha behind Attack on Titan, Akira, Knights of Sidonia, Vagabond, Fairy Tail, Hajime no Ippo, Vinland Saga, Blue Lock, and Sailor Moon. The point was made probably several series into that listing, but it still stands: an adaptation of a Kodansha property is bound to at least go over well. Undead Girl Murder Farce premieres on Crunchyroll on July 5, 2023.