Blue Lock Chapter 223 Spoilers, Release Timeline, Recap, Predictions, and Where to Read

Did you finish reading Chapter 222 and are looking for the Blue Lock Chapter 223 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? Luckily, Blue Lock is back to a standard weekly release schedule, meaning we won’t have to wait as long for the next action-packed chapter. Even so, we will provide Blue Lock Chapter 223 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to get questions like this answered.

Blue Lock Chapter 223 Spoilers

As of now, no spoilers or raw scans for Blue Lock Chapter 223 have been released. Usually, these are made available on Friday or Saturday before the release date, so we anticipate they will be out by July 1. Please check back with us; we will update this guide as soon as we receive any new information.

Blue Lock Chapter 223 Release Timeline

The Blue Lock Chapter 223 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , July 5

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , July 5

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , July 5

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , July 5

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , July 5

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , July 5

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , July 5

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , July 5

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , July 5

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , July 5

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , July 5

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, July 6

Blue Lock Chapter 222 Recap: Snuffy Takes Control

The latest chapter of Blue Lock, Chapter 222, starts with Hiori being amazed at the rapid formation of Noa and Snuffy. Barou comments that Snuffy has finally come to play. As the match resumes, Snuffy passes the ball, and Barou charges forward to make an attack. Ubers passes the ball around quickly, and Isagi notices a change in the team’s dynamics.

Isagi tries to intercept the ball, but Snuffy surprises him by taking over possession. The following panel shows Noa and Snuffy going head-to-head. Noa rushes towards Snuffy to defend, but Snuffy quickly passes the ball to Nico and takes back possession. Snuffy then spots Barou running towards the ball and executes a through ball towards him.

King Barou takes the shot, but Kaiser and Isagi manage to block it. The ball hangs in the air, and everyone watches its trajectory. Finally, it lands directly in Snuffy’s control, and he skillfully prepares to launch another attack for his team.

Blue Lock Chapter 223 Predictions

In my opinion, there is a chance that BM may lose this game despite being ahead, and then go on to win against PxG. The synergy among Snuffy and his team is remarkable and could potentially overcome the individual strengths of the BM team. Snuffy has made several plans to break down BM, and they are barely holding on.

From a narrative standpoint, it would make sense for Kaiser and Isagi’s bet to end in a draw, which could be continued in the PxG game, the supposed final game in the NEL arc. Furthermore, if Isagi loses to Rin again at this point, it may seem repetitive, considering that Kaiser is supposed to be his direct rival. On the other hand, it does not make sense for BM to win every game.

There has been a lot of talk about Noel Noa being the best striker in Blue Lock world. However, some people in the sub have mentioned that Snuffy could be stronger than Noa. I look forward to seeing Snuffy beat Noa in a one-on-one because, from what I have seen so far, Snuffy is clearly better than Noa.

Where Can You Read Blue Lock Chapter 223?

You can read Blue Lock manga online from the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. Unfortunately, it is not translated into English, and you need a membership to read current issues. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Blue Lock online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

- This article was updated on June 28th, 2023