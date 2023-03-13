Best Blue Lock Anime Watch Order

One of our picks for the best anime of Fall 2022, Blue Lock is the most popular recent soccer anime. Sports are the themes of various shows, but Blue Lock‘s premise and exaggerated plays attract new viewers and make them excited to see what’s coming next. Right after the first arc ended, a new part was announced, making people question what’s the best Blue Lock watch order if you want to get the perfect experience.

How to Watch Blue Lock in Order

While the manga already has a few spin-offs covering other stories and characters, the Blue Lock anime has a pretty simple watch order. You start with the first season, which started airing in October 2022, and watch the 24 episodes, as the second arc is part of the first season and not the beginning of a new one. For now, that’s all you have to do. And, of course, hope for a second season.

The second arc adapts the Second Selection, in which strikers have to play matches against each other while doing their best to steal the teammates of the other groups for themselves. New important and strong characters are introduced during the selection stage, like Ryusei Shido, Kenyu Yukimiya, and Isagi’s rival Rin Itoshi.

Related: Best Watch Order for Hajime No Ippo

What is Blue Lock About?

Image: Crunchyroll

Ego, a soccer coach, wants to make Japan a team capable of winning the World Cup; he chooses 300 players and gathers them at Blue Lock, a training facility that will polish them into great players and select the best striker in the world. After an unfortunate loss, Yoichi Isagi jumps in and embraces the opportunities Blue Lock can give him without hesitation.

If you want an anime that’ll thoroughly explore soccer, its strategies, history, and more, that’s not what you get with Blue Lock. Although it does talk about the sport, it doesn’t intend to be realistic. And that’s honestly its greatest strength. The types of plays and the progression the characters go through are perfect for getting you hyped up.

It’s not like they have superpowers or something like that, but they perform many “impossible” plays, and it’s all represented in the most exaggerated way possible. If that’s what you’re looking for in a sports anime, Blue Lock is the perfect pick for you. While if you want a deeper discussion about soccer, we recommend you Ao Ashi, also from 2022.

- This article was updated on March 13th, 2023