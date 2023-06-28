Edens Zero Chapter 246 Spoilers, Release Timeline, Recap, Predictions, and Where to Read

June 28th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: Hiro Mashima

Did you finish reading Chapter 245 and are looking for Edens Zero Chapter 246 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? Because of this, we will provide Edens Zero Chapter 246 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens next.

Edens Zero Chapter 246 Spoilers

As of now, no spoilers or raw scans for Edens Zero Chapter 246 have been released. Usually, these are made available on Friday or Saturday before the release date, so we anticipate they will be out by July 1. Please check back with us; we will update this guide once we receive any new information.

Edens Zero Chapter 246 Release Timeline

The Edens Zero Chapter 246 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

  • 8:00 AM PDT WednesdayJuly 5
  • 9:00 AM MDT WednesdayJuly 5
  • 10:00 AM CDT WednesdayJuly 5
  • 11:00 AM EDT WednesdayJuly 5
  • 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday, July 5
  • 12:00 PM BRT WednesdayJuly 5
  • 3:00 PM GMT WednesdayJuly 5
  • 5:00 PM CEST WednesdayJuly 5
  • 8:30 PM IST WednesdayJuly 5
  • 10:00 PM ICT WednesdayJuly 5
  • 11:00 PM PHT WednesdayJuly 5
  • 12:00 AM JST Thursday, July 6

Edens Zero Chapter 245 Recap

The scene is set at a grand Imperial gala hosted by Shura three days after Müller’s rebellion. The attendees are dressed in their finest attire, with Rebecca donning a dress gifted her by Ijuna. Heartwarming moments are shared, like Homura bonding with Mirrani and Jinn reuniting with Callum (although Jinn is irked with Callum for flirting with Kleene).

Xenolith has permanently lost his abilities, but he is unperturbed as Shiki has inherited them. Aruna is accustomed to Xenolith swapping with Miimi. There is discussion of issues within the imperial system, including disassembling the antimatter bombs. Thanks to an informant, the OSI is aware of U0 and the EZ crew’s recollections.

They advise the crew to travel to Red Cave for further insight. In a broadcast address, Shura announces the dissolution of the Empire and the establishment of a republic. He also lauds the EZ crew as heroes who contributed to saving the Aoi Cosmos. The crew is honored with a bow from the attendees, marking the first time they have received such acclaim. The chapter concludes with Shiki and Shura shaking hands and establishing a friendship.

Edens Zero Chapter 246 Predictions

Despite fans labeling it as the worst arc of the Manga, I think that Mashima intended it to be the final arc. However, due to the recent surge in popularity, he may have decided to prolong it, leading to some sacrifices in this particular arc to use the plot elsewhere. Regardless, I’m relieved that we’re finally done with Shura. Although he may have improved as a character, first impressions are crucial, leading to everyone’s negative view of him.

Where Can You Read Edens Zero Chapter 246?

You can read Edens Zero Chapter 246 on the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. However, please note that it’s currently only available in Japanese and requires a membership. Alternatively, there are various unofficial websites where you can read it for free, but be cautious when choosing a website as there’s some risk involved.

