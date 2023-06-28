Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 111 Spoilers, Release Timeline, Recap, Predictions, and Where to Read

Image: Nakaba Suzuki

Did you finish reading Chapter 110 and are looking for the Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 111 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? We saw some incredible character growth and hints at what we can expect next, which means we can’t wait for the next chapter. To help with this wait, we will provide Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 111 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to answer questions like this..

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 111 Spoilers

No spoilers or raw scans for Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 111 have been released. Usually, these are made available on Friday or Saturday before the release date, so we anticipate they will be out by July 1. Please check back with us; we will update this guide once we receive any new information.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 111 Release Timeline

The Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 111 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , July 5

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , July 5

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , July 5

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , July 5

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , July 5

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , July 5

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , July 5

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , July 5

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , July 5

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , July 5

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , July 5

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, July 6

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 110 Recap

In Chapter 110, Precival and the crew undergo another round of training. However, Mini Percival and Lancelot are caught conspiring behind Percival’s back during the session. It was a delight to witness Percy’s magic and sword combination again, which I’ve eagerly anticipated since Chapter 36. Anne’s magic enables her to use echoes act 3 on anyone who lies, including herself. It makes me wonder if there’s a possibility of Galand’s commandment manifesting with a different ability. Lastly, the chapter hints at a thrilling battle between Tristan and Bellion that we can look forward to.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 111 Predictions

It seems that Zeldris has refused to train Tristan, causing him to become hostile toward the demon. It’s understandable, considering that demons already have a negative attitude toward Nephilim. As the offspring of Meliodas and Elizabeth, Tristan is perhaps the worst combination to be around in the demon realm. Therefore, it’s reasonable for Tristan to stand up for himself.

I wonder if Zeldris will reconsider his decision after witnessing Tristan’s inability to control his demonic power. Zeldris may assume that Meliodas already taught him how to control it, but that might not be true. There seems to be an arc in which Tristan and the demons gain mutual respect. Furthermore, it appears that the next chapter will focus on Lancelot’s training of Percival, which wasn’t entirely concluded in the previous chapter.

Where Can You Read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 111?

You can read Read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 11 on the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. However, please note that it’s currently only available in Japanese and requires a membership. Alternatively, there are various unofficial websites where you can read it for free, but be cautious when choosing a website as there’s some risk involved.

- This article was updated on June 28th, 2023