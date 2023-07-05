Image: Nakaba Suzuki

Did you finish reading Chapter 111 and are looking for the Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 112 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? We saw some incredible character growth and hints at what we can expect next, which means we can’t wait for the next chapter. To help with this wait, we will provide Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 112 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to answer questions like this.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 112 Spoilers

No spoilers are available for Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 112. Spoilers are typically released on Fridays before the official release date, July 7th. Please check back later for updates because we will provide spoilers and raw scans as soon as they become available.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 112 Release Timeline

Chapter 112 Countdown

The Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 112 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , July 12

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , July 12

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , July 12

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , July 12

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , July 12

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , July 12

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , July 12

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , July 12

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , July 12

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , July 12

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , July 12

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, July 13

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 111 Recap

Io is expressing concern for Tristán, sharing that Schwartz (who they had previously thought was Bellion) is harassing Tristán, and they feel powerless to stop him due to Schwartz’s strength. Zeldris advises Io to let Tristán handle the situation, as it is a matter of their differences. Despite Tristán’s tendency to let himself be defeated, Schwartz continues to humiliate him.

Isolde takes Anne to a room after she faints, and we learn about a power where you can pressure someone into admitting a lie. The more lies someone carries, the stronger the pressure will be. If the user faints, the effect of the pressure disappears. Percival arrives to check on Anne, and Lancelot asks about Gawain’s whereabouts, with Anne suggesting she is exploring the demon world. Percy struggles with Lancelot during training, and Donny struggles to push past his limits. The first day of training concludes.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 112 Fan Theories

Some fans mocked Gawain when she suggested that Tristan needed more training, but she was entirely correct. Understandably, Tristan struggles with mastering the power of demons due to his dislike for them, but the fact that he can’t even create a full ark is concerning. Tristan needed to experience this loss to realize that his approach and mindset needed to change. While the strength of the two clans may have been inherited from his parents, it’s up to him to train and utilize them. This wake-up call required him to accept his abilities and stop ignoring them.

Where Can You Read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 112?

You can read Read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 112 on the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. However, please note that it’s currently only available in Japanese and requires a membership. Alternatively, there are various unofficial websites where you can read it for free, but be cautious when choosing a website as there’s some risk involved.

