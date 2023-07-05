Image: Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura

Did you finish reading Chapter 223 and are looking for the Blue Lock Chapter 224 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? Luckily, Blue Lock is back to a standard weekly release schedule, meaning we won’t have to wait as long for the next action-packed chapter. Even so, we will provide Blue Lock Chapter 224 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to get questions like this answered.

Blue Lock Chapter 224 Spoilers

Currently, no spoilers are available for Chapter 224 of Blue Lock. Spoilers are typically released on Fridays before the official release date, which is July 7th. Please check back later for updates because we will provide spoilers and raw scans as soon as they become available.

Blue Lock Chapter 224 Release Timeline

Chapter 224 Countdown

The Blue Lock Chapter 224 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , July 12

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , July 12

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , July 12

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , July 12

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , July 12

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , July 12

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , July 12

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , July 12

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , July 12

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , July 12

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , July 12

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, July 13

Blue Lock Chapter 223 Recap

At the beginning of Blue Lock Chapter 223, Snuffy expertly controlled the ball with his heel, reminiscent of Neymar’s skills. Ubers took the lead in initiating the attack, passing quickly with his team, while Isagi analyzed their strategies. In the next panel, a long pass was seen heading towards Snuffy, with Kaiser moving to face him head-on.

During the game, Snuffy made a high jump and accidentally passed the ball with his head toward Nikko, who was being marked by Noah. Noah even taunted Nikko by calling him a “small fish”. Nikko then passed the ball to Barou, but Isagi suddenly tackled him, causing the ball to go out of bounds. The game paused momentarily as everyone took a deep breath.

Then, Noah offers advice to Isagi, emphasizing the importance of patience over hesitation. Isagi appears to have a breakthrough moment upon hearing this. It seems he has discovered a way to defeat Snuffy. The chapter ends with anticipation for Isagi and Raichi to elevate their performance in the upcoming chapter.

Blue Lock Chapter 224 Predictions

Fans of Blue Lock are buzzing with excitement over Chapter 224, which has sparked two intriguing theories about what might happen next in the plot. The chapter, titled “An Easy Job,” provides a firsthand look at the strategy employed by Yoichi Isagi and Raichi Jingo, leading some to believe it supports the first theory. Meanwhile, others believe that Bastard Munchen’s success in foiling two of Marc Snuffy’s tactical designs may push Ubers to resort to a riskier attacking tactic in their next move.

Where Can You Read Blue Lock Chapter 224?

You can read Blue Lock manga online from the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. Unfortunately, it is not translated into English, and you need a membership to read current issues. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Blue Lock online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

- This article was updated on July 5th, 2023