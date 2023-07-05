Image: Hiro Mashima

Did you finish reading Chapter 246 and are looking for Edens Zero Chapter 247 spoilers, release timeline, and recap so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? Because of this, we will provide Edens Zero Chapter 247 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens next.

Edens Zero Chapter 247 Spoilers

At the moment, there are no spoilers available for Edens Zero Chapter 247. Generally, spoilers come out on the Friday before the release date, which is July 7th. Please check back later as we will provide the most recent chapter summary and raw scans at this time.

Edens Zero Chapter 247 Release Timeline

Chapter 247 Countdown

The Edens Zero Chapter 247 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , July 12

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , July 12

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , July 12

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , July 12

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , July 12

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , July 12

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , July 12

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , July 12

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , July 12

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , July 12

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , July 12

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, July 13

Edens Zero Chapter 246 Recap

People are gathered at Red Cave in their swimsuits, participating in eye candy/fan service activities. Homura and Valkyrie are honing their skills in combat, each proving to be a formidable opponent as they tear off pieces of each other’s bikinis. Meanwhile, Rebecca and Hermit discuss Joker Helix and their inability to find information about the person’s true identity. They suspect that Helix must be an expert programmer. Rebecca briefly thinks about Professor Weisz but dismisses the thought.

Suddenly, Light Ether starts raining down, and everyone reminisces about the last time it happened. Shiki and Rebecca capture the moment by recording a B-Cube video floating in the air. A ship appears, similar to the one in their previous world, but this time the occupants are revealed to be Reina (Holy) and Hamrio (Eraser). Later, Nadia is disclosed as the branch director of IUA’s Aoi Cosmos, while Noah, the Sakura Cosmos branch director, is identified as the one who informed the OSI about U0.

Edens Zero Chapter 246 Fan Theories

It’s impressive how well the timing was coordinated between the anime and manga versions. The anime provided a great refresher on the Red Cave visit, and then the manga immediately followed up with the U0 version. However, Chapter 246 raises an essential question about how they could forget that Master Noah knows about different universes since he was the one who informed the group about their existence.

Some fans speculate that Noah only learned about the universes in their world after observing Rebecca subconsciously using her Leaper to protect herself. But in this world, his only reference point is when they all returned from Universe 3. Remember, his understanding of worlds was vague in U1-3, where he observed only 27 “worlds” based on how often Rebecca used Cat Leaper to change the world line. Noah was close to understanding the universes but still had a long way to go before reaching Ziggy’s level.

Where Can You Read Edens Zero Chapter 247?

You can read Edens Zero Chapter 247 on the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. However, please note that it’s currently only available in Japanese and requires a membership. Alternatively, there are various unofficial websites where you can read it for free, but be cautious when choosing a website as there’s some risk involved.

- This article was updated on July 5th, 2023