Oshi no Ko was the best anime of Spring 2023. There were other stellar series, and even some major disappointments that joined the lineup this year, but Oshi no Ko was the breakout star. It’s been a compelling season thus far, and with the release of Episode 11, fans have been treated to the conclusion of the First Concert Arc. But with the episode’s conclusion, we see the series go in a new direction for the main characters, with Aqua joining a stage production. This begs the question, will Oshi no Ko have an Episode 12?

Will Oshi no Ko Get an Episode 12 for Season 1?

No, Oshi no Ko Season 1 ended with Episode 11, so not this year. The easiest indicator for this was provided all along by HIDIVE for international viewers, as they had 11 placeholder cards for the season’s episodes since the premiere.

The season concluded on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 pretty dramatically by going into a new story arc while playing an extended version of『Mephisto』by QUEEN BEE for the ending credits.

Will Oshi no Ko Get a Season 2?

Yes, it’s been announced that Oshi no Ko will get another season, so in a way this will function as your Episode 12, but you’ll have to wait a while for it. The second season was announced just as Season 1 finished airing, and there are no anticipated releases of it during the Summer 2023 season, let alone the Fall, so we’ll likely see more sometime in 2024 at the earliest.

What Happens in the 2.5D Stage Play Arc of Oshi no Ko?

Aqua joins the Tokyo Blade 2.5D stage play adaptation despite being skeptical of the medium, due to its connections with the Lala Lai Theatrical Company. This is where Ai met Aqua’s father, so he suspects he can find a connection to her killer and possibly exact his revenge.

The stage play production turns into a more intense project than Aqua anticipated, with friction between Goa, the scriptwriter, and Abiko Samejima, the mangaka behind Tokyo Blade. Not only this, but he and the cast have to turn out a convincing performance, which leads to Aqua confronting the loss of his mother head-on to channel the raw emotions. Even returning smaller characters such as from the Entertainment World Arc like Melt Narushima. The result is possibly the best arc in the Oshi no Ko.

Due to the flair, costumes, and medium involved in this arc, expect this adaptation to be a colorful and emotional story, and expect those emotions to crank to 11 with the Private Arc.

- This article was updated on June 28th, 2023