How to Watch Fairy Tail in Order

Image: A-1 Pictures / Satelight

The Fairy Tail series was one of the most popular manga and anime which ran from the mid-2000s to the end of the 2010s. It was one of Kodansha’s most popular series, with distinctive characters and even popular merchandise. For those looking into it, you might be put off by the series’ 300+ episodes and numerous other media, but rest assured, we’re here to help. Through research and curation by the community, we’ve found and isolated a solid Fairy Tail watch order.

Fairy Tail Viewing Order: Best Episodes, OVA, and Movies to Watch

The Fairy Tail series has had a bit of a contentious debate surrounding its viewing order, especially on what filler you shouldn’t bother to watch and how OVAs and movies fit in. The show has had numerous anime series running between 2009 and 2019, with a shared plot, 9 seasons, and 328 episodes between them.

One of the most point-by-point Fairy Tail watch orders was proposed a few years back on Reddit by user BigFeetz10, and we added a few slight tweaks to make a recommended order as shown below:

⁠Fairy Tail ( 2009 Series ) – Episodes 1-8, 10-18, 20-49, 51-68

) – Episodes 1-8, 10-18, 20-49, 51-68 ⁠Fairy Tail (OVA) Welcome to Fairy Hills!!

⁠Fairy Tail (OVA) Fairy Academy

⁠Fairy Tail (OVA) Memory Days

⁠Fairy Tail ( 2009 Series ) – Episode 69, 76-124

) – Episode 69, 76-124 ⁠Fairy Tail: Phoenix Priestess (Film)

⁠Fairy Tail (OVA) Fairy Tail X Rave

⁠Fairy Tail ( 2009 Series ) — Episodes 151-154

) — Episodes 151-154 ⁠Fairy Tail (OVA) Fairies’ Training Camp

⁠Fairy Tail (2009 Series ) — Episodes 155-170

) — Episodes 155-170 ⁠Fairy Tail (OVA) The Exciting Ryuzetsu Land

⁠Fairy Tail ( 2009 Series) — Episodes 171-175

— Episodes 171-175 ⁠Fairy Tail ( 2014 Series ) — Episode 176-201

) — Episode 176-201 ⁠Fairy Tail (OVA) Fairies’ Penalty Game

⁠Fairy Tail ( 2014 Series ) — Episodes 227-233

) — Episodes 227-233 ⁠Fairy Tail (OVA) Natsu vs. Mavis

⁠Fairy Tail (OVA) Fairies’ Christmas

⁠Fairy Tail ( 2014 Series ) — Episode 234-267, 269-277

) — Episode 234-267, 269-277 ⁠Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry (Film)

Fairy Tail (2018 Series) — Episode 278-328

While most of the proposed viewing order remains unchanged, tweaks were made for filler episodes. This list is notable for including the thoughtful placement of OVA and movie viewing according to their rough place on the timeline and will make for an excellent viewing experience.

Related: Fairy Tail Review

You’ll note that the 2018 continuation (ep. 278-328) has no true filler to skip, although some episodes have mixed canon and filler content. However, if you wish to revisit the series from all angles, be sure to take a look at the filler list!

Fairy Tail Filler to Skip or Revisit Later

Image: Crunchyroll

If you like to watch anime, filler, bones, warts, and all, this next step is for you. While Fairy Tail is certainly not as oversaturated with filler as Naruto infamously was, it’s certainly found itself at points that made the series feel like it could drag on. But these episodes are options if you wish to fully explore the characters and settings featured, even if it’s not directly related to a main plot.

Episode 9

Episode 19

Episode 50

Episodes 70-75

Episodes 125-150

Episodes 202-226

Episode 268

While the Fairy Tail series is certainly a different breed of spellcaster anime than some current, similar series, it’s beloved by its legions of fans. The series has sold tens of millions of units for its manga and anime, and with this guide, you can explore every facet of it as it appeared on the screen.

- This article was updated on April 8th, 2023