All Fairy Tail Arcs in Order

Fairy Tail is one of the most popular shonen manga and anime out there, and it seems like its popularity won’t end soon. Right after it ended, a sequel called Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest started being published and brought fans back to the magical universe. So let’s take a look at all of the several Fairy Tail arcs in order.

Every Fairy Tail Arc in Order

Fairy Tail follows Natsu Dragneel, Lucy Heartfilia, and other important members of Fairy Tail, one of the most powerful guilds in the world. The story goes through several different arcs developing the characters, the guild, and the world around them, while also dropping hints about Zeref and the age of dragons, two of the main plots during the latter half of Fairy Tail.

The current arc is the sequel Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, a new ongoing shonen following the same characters trying to complete the impossible mission known as The 100 Years Quest, which will receive an anime adaptation soon.

Zerø arc : Episodes 266-275/ Chapters 1-13 (whole Fairy Tail Zerø manga)

: Episodes 266-275/ Chapters 1-13 (whole Fairy Tail Zerø manga) Macao arc : Episodes 1-2/ Chapters 1-3

: Episodes 1-2/ Chapters 1-3 Daybreak arc : Episodes 3-4/ Chapters 4-9

: Episodes 3-4/ Chapters 4-9 Eisenwald arc : Episodes 5-10/ Chapters 10-23

: Episodes 5-10/ Chapters 10-23 Sub-Zero Emperor Lyon arc : Episodes 11-20/ Chapters 24-46

: Episodes 11-20/ Chapters 24-46 Phantom Lord arc : Episodes 21-29/ Chapters 47-69

: Episodes 21-29/ Chapters 47-69 Loke arc : Episodes 30-32/ Chapters 70-74

: Episodes 30-32/ Chapters 70-74 Tower of Heaven arc : Episodes 33-40/ Chapters 75-102

: Episodes 33-40/ Chapters 75-102 The Battle of Fairy Tail arc : Episodes 41-51/ Chapters 103-130

: Episodes 41-51/ Chapters 103-130 Oración Seis arc : Episodes 52-68/ Chapters 131-164

: Episodes 52-68/ Chapters 131-164 Daphne arc : Episodes 69-75 (Filler arc)

: Episodes 69-75 (Filler arc) Edolas arc : Episodes 76- 95/ Chapters 165-199

: Episodes 76- 95/ Chapters 165-199 Tenrou Island arc : Episodes 96-122/ Chapters 200-253

: Episodes 96-122/ Chapters 200-253 X791 arc : Episodes 123-124/ Chapters 254-257

: Episodes 123-124/ Chapters 254-257 Key of the Starry Sky arc : Episodes 125-150 (Filler Arc)

: Episodes 125-150 (Filler Arc) Grand Magic Games arc : Episodes 151-203/ Chapters 258-340

: Episodes 151-203/ Chapters 258-340 Eclipse Celestial Spirits arc : Episodes 204-226

: Episodes 204-226 Sun Village arc : Episodes 227-233/ Chapters 341-355

: Episodes 227-233/ Chapters 341-355 Tartaros arc : Episodes 234-265/ Chapters 356-417

: Episodes 234-265/ Chapters 356-417 Avatar arc : Episodes 276-284/ Chapters 418-437

: Episodes 276-284/ Chapters 418-437 Alvarez arc : Episodes 285-328/ Chapters 438-545

: Episodes 285-328/ Chapters 438-545 100 Years Quest arc: Chapters 1-98 (currently being published)

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023