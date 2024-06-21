‘Gachiakuta’ is getting an anime – here’s everything fans should know

Studio Bones is one of the most notable studios in the industry, known for adapting popular manga like My Hero Academia, Soul Eater, Mob Psycho 100, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and Ouran High School Host Club. While the studio has a few upcoming releases announced, such as the continuation of the highly underrated Sk8 the Infinity and the upcoming shojo anime The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used To Be Archenemies. By far the most exciting of their recent announcements, though, is the adaptation of Kei Urana’s Gachiakuta.

Gachiakuta follows Rudo – a tribesfolk, or individual that has descended from criminals that have been exiled from society. Rudo detests the upper class for dumping trash where the other tribesfolk live, in a massive dump site known only as “The Pit”. As a child, Rudo was told by his adoptive father, a man named Regto, that his biological father was thrown into The Pit for committing a crime before Rudo was born. After rummaging through the site the next day, Rudo returns home to fine Regto killed – and he’s the primary suspect.

What makes Gachiakuta a unique shonen series?

While the shonen demographic is no stranger to grunge and grime, Gachiakuta stands out in how it handles topics like wealth and class disparity, the justice system, and other timely sociopolitical topics. Aside from its poignancy, Gaciakuta is filled with high-stakes action. After the lead protagonist is thrown into The Pit, he’s give the opportunity to work as a Cleaner, a unique role given to “Givers” – something that Rudo awakens in himself, and fight alongside an exclusive group of individuals that hunt and destroy trash beasts.

For anime fans that enjoyed the highly underrated Dorohedoro, or other eccentric series like Soul Eater will easily latch on to Gachiakuta‘s unique artstyle and modes of story telling. For those that can’t wait to see the series animated, the manga serializes in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, and is available in both English print and digital editions through retailers like Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and Books-A-Million

