After a heart-pounding final arc to send-off the main story of the manga and introducing an epilogue to conclude the shonen giant, Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia has proven itself to be nothing short of a cultural phenomenon.

Recommended Videos

After running for the better part of the last decade after beginning serialization in 2014, My Hero Academia has spawned an incredibly successful anime adaptation, video games, spin-off manga, and so much more. While the manga may be publishing its final pages, the production team behind the anime adaptation aren’t finished giving fans more of their favorite heroes just yet.

When will My Hero Academia: You’re Next release?

Image from Studio Bones

Alongside a stunning new trailer featuring the film’s main theme, “Homunculus” by Vaundy, it’s official that My Hero Academia: You’re Next will release in Japan on August 2, 2024. While there’s no confirmation yet on when the film will make it overseas, this is still exciting news for fans looking forward to the latest lineup in My Hero Academia movies.

Taking place after season 6 and before the beginning of season 7, My Hero Academia: You’re Next introduces a mysterious new antagonist known as Dark Might who – both visually and metaphorically – seems to be the complete opposite of the world’s “Number 1 Hero”, All Might. Kohei Horikoshi is working as a supervisor on the new film, and has even provided brand-new character designs that will be prominently featured in the film. Until further updates are revealed regarding the film’s English release, My Hero fans can tide themselves over with My Hero Academia season 7, which is currently airing on Crunchyroll.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy