‘Black Butler’ manga announces hiatus ahead of final story arc

Just as studio CloverWorks has begun wrapping up their incredible anime adaptation of Yana Toboso’s gothic masterpiece Black Butler‘s iconic Public School arc, the mangaka has recently announced that she will be taking an indefinite break as she prepares for the series to enter its climactic final arc.

Having originally begun serialization in 2006 in Square Enix’s shonen manga magazine Monthly GFantasy, Black Butler has become a classic around the globe, having 35 million copies in circulation at time of writing, multiple anime adaptations covering arcs from the manga, live stage plays, and even a Nintendo DS game.

When will Black Butler begin serializing again?

Artwork From the July 2024 Monthly GFantasy Issue

At this time, there’s no word on when Yana Toboso will be returning from her break and get back to work on Black Butler. As announced by the official X account for Monthly GFantasy, the mangaka will be taking a trip to England in order to conduct further research and prepare for the manga’s final story arc as well as taking a much needed break from writing.

With 34 collected volumes and nearly two decades of build up under its belt, fans of the series are both anxious and devastated to hear that the series will be entering its final stretch, but, as the iconic demon butler Sebastian might say, it’s certainly been one hell of an adventure.

