Smash-hit Netflix anime ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ announces season 2

One of the biggest new anime of 2024, Delicious in Dungeon (or Dungeon Meshi) has concluded its first season on Netflix, but thankfully for fans, the Studio Trigger series isn’t planning on staying away for long.

Delicious in Dungeon follows Laios, Marcille, Chilchuck, and Senshi – an adventuring party delving deep into the dungeons to rescue Falin, Laios’ sister, after being eaten by a terrifying red dragon. While the series initially seems to be a relatively light-hearted rescue-mission begins to unravel and explore deeper themes related to human connection, and the importance of sharing a meal with the ones you love.

Everything we know about ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ season 2

Artwork by Ryoko Kui

Announced by the show’s official X page, studio Trigger officially announced that season 2 is currently in production. This exciting announcement was paired with an adorable illustration of Laios’ party, and on Kadokawa’s official YouTube channel, a brand-new teaser for the series was released.

DELICIOUS IN DUNGEON SEASON 2



Now in production!



— Delicious in Dungeon – Official (@dun_meshi_en) June 13, 2024

The new teaser gives hints at which story arcs the new season will cover, and considering season 1 ended with Laios’ party seemingly joining forces with other adventurers that viewers were introduced to to once again consume pieces of dragon to attempt to save Falin from her curse. For anxious fans that can’t wait to see what happens next, they can always read ahead thanks to Delicious in Dungeon’s manga being officially licensed by Yen Press; available for purchase through retailers like Walmart, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million.

