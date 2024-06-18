‘Konosuba’ season 3 final episode release date & time

After over six years, the fan-favorite comedy isekai anime Konosuba returned with a third season, and while J.C. Staff, the studio responsible for seasons 1 and 2 of the series passed the torch to the much smaller studio Drive, the latest installment has been nothing short of hilarious.

Despite initial quality concerns, fans have loved Konosuba season 3. As bittersweet as it is, though, all good things must come to an end, and Konosuba is no exception. Season 3 adapted volumes 6 and 7 of the original light novel written by Natsume Akatsuki and Kurone Mishima, and follows Kazuma’s troupe as they return to Axel, traumatized after their run-in with the Demon General.

When will the final episode of Konosuba season 3 air?

Original Image by studio Drive

Konosuba season 3’s finale will officially air on June 19, 2024 at 11:30 pm JST in Japan, and 2:30 pm GMT 10:30 am EST, 9:30 am CST, and 7:30 am PST for international fans. The episode is titled “Blessings For This Unchanging Daily Life!” and will follow Aqua and Kazuma crashing Alderp and Darkness’ wedding – just as the two are preparing to exchange vows.

While it’s sad to see the series be sent off once again, based on the previous episode, “Blessings For This Selfish Bride!” It seems as though season 3’s finale will be a surprisingly rich episode; as, despite the series’ goofy humor, will highlight the friendship between Kazuma and the rest of the cast.

