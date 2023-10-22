10 Best Anime Like The Eminence in Shadow

Screenshot: Studio Nexus

The Eminence in Shadow is a refreshing take on the popular Isekai genre that has dominated anime for many years. Cid’s adventure is both epic and hilarious to watch, which has helped cement it among the most popular recent anime.

Related: Where Can I Watch The Eminence in Shadow Anime in the US?

While fans of the series can now enjoy season 2, it is always good to know that there are similar shows out there. Below, we have compiled a list of the best anime like The Eminence in Shadow so fans of the series can delight their eyes whenever needed.

The Best Shows Like The Eminence in Shadow

Each of the following anime was selected due to the many similarities they share with The Eminence in Shadow. Whether it is their comedic moments, epic fights, or even the magic system that exists inside their worlds, these shows are great for fans of Cid’s adventures.

10. Am I Actually the Strongest?

Screenshot: Staple Entertainment

On a normal day, a 20-year-old loner is transported from his small apartment to a magical room where a Goddess awaits him. The deity tells him that he has been granted a second chance at life, and will be transported to a new world with immense magical abilities as a gift. Once he is born, his magic level is registered as abysmally small, so his parents, the royal family, abandon him.

Related: Is The Eminence in Shadow Manga Finished?

Fortunately, the young child, who named himself Haruto, is aided by Flay, a woman with fox attributes, and his relative Zenfis. After a long time, Haruto has managed to increase his magical powers, becoming nigh-unstoppable. When an unknown evil threatens the safety of his family, he will have to stop hiding his powers and use them to keep his precious people alive.

9. The Irregular at Magic High School

Screenshot: Studio Madhouse

The siblings Tatsuya and Miyuki live in a world where magic was artificially created as a technological advancement during the start of the 21st century. Due to this, their high school experience is vastly different from the one we are accustomed to. During this period, students are divided into two groups, those who show great promise as magic users (Blooms) and those who don’t (Weeds).

Miyuki, who has always been considered a prodigy, is unsurprisingly considered a Bloom, while her brother Tatsuya is relegated to the Weeds. Yet, Tatsuya is anything but incompetent, as he is more powerful than all the other students in school. Despite his rank, Tatsuya will prove himself as an outstanding magic user, saving his new school from certain destruction.

8. In Another World With My Smartphone

Screenshot: Production Reed

Touya found out that even God could make a mistake when he awakened in front of the deity, who explained that he was killed by one of his stray divine lightning bolts. To make it up to Touya, God promises to send him to a new world full of magic and wonders, as well as grant him any wish he has before parting. The young man simply asks to be transported to this new world with his smartphone at hand.

Once he has been transported to his new home, Touya discovers that he is incredibly skilled with magic. By using these newfound abilities and the help of the many girls who fall in love with him throughout his journeys, Touya will travel the world God sent him to.

7. The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat

Screenshot: SILVER LINK / Studio Palette

Our protagonist spent his entire life dedicated to being the best assassin possible, making the members of the organization that raised him proud. Sadly, all his efforts meant nothing, as his allies were the ones to end his life. Instead of passing away, he is transported before a Goddess who asks for his help to prevent a magical world from being destroyed.

Related: 10 Best Isekai Anime Series Of All Time

Born as the son of a noble family, Lugh is trained by his father to become an assassin under the orders of their home kingdom, Alvan. He will have to learn new and challenging fighting techniques, as well as the magic system that operates in this world. Along the way, he will find new allies and friends, who will aid him in his quest to prevent the world’s hero from destroying everything.

6. KonoSuba: God’s blessing on this wonderful world!

Screenshot: Studio Deen

On his way home, Kazuma died of shock while trying to save a girl from an oncoming vehicle, which turned out to be a harmless tractor. This hilarious way to die caught the attention of the Goddess Aqua, who transported Kazuma in front of her to mock him. Once her fit of laughter was over, the deity told Kazuma that he would be reborn in a magical world.

Before he left for his new home, Aqua gave him the chance to take one object with him to aid him. As revenge, Kazuma asked for Aqua to be his companion and so both appeared in this new and fantastical world. Woefully, they did not consider that they would not have any money or food to eat, so they will now have to find a way to survive.

5. Sword Art Online

Screenshot: A-1 Pictures

Kazuto Kirigaya, better known online as Kirito is an avid gamer who has been waiting for the release of the latest gaming console, the NerveGear. This advanced piece of technology transports the players into a full-body immersive world where they can realize their dreams of becoming heroes. Our protagonist spent the day with his new friend Klein playing and fighting monsters.

When the time to disconnect for the day arrives, the two young men are shocked as they cannot find the button to log out. Shortly after this revelation, the creator of the game, Kayaba Akihito, addresses the players, letting them know that they are now prisoners of the game. If they die, their real bodies will perish as well, and the only way out is for Kirito and his friends to beat the game.

4. No Game No Life

Screenshot: Studio Madhouse

Sora and Shiro have always felt like outsiders, shunned by the world for how brilliant and introverted they are. Their only way to escape their sad reality is by playing video games, a task in which both siblings perform incredibly well. They are known as The Blanks, the best and most skilled players in the world. Their fame reached the ears of a mysterious individual, who challenged them to a game of chess.

Despite how difficult the game was, the siblings were victorious, prompting their opponent to congratulate them and offer them a deal. Our heroes would be transported to the world of Disboard, a magical place where everything is decided by games. Alone in their new home, Sora and Shiro will survive by using their prodigious minds, while helping humanity beat the other races in various games.

3. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Screenshot: Studio 8Bit

Satoru was a regular man, with a boring but comfortable life to which he had grown accustomed. Tragically, this all ended when he was stabbed by a criminal after he left work. Satoru awakened expecting to feel pain, but his bewilderment only increased when he realized he was reborn in the body of a small blue slime.

Our hero began wandering around this strange new world, coming across an ancient dragon named Veldora, whom he befriends. Thankful for the slime’s kindness, the dragon gives him the name Rimuru Tempest, a role that gives him divine protection. And so, Rimuru begins a journey to learn more about the world that he was reborn into.

2. One Punch Man

Screenshot: Studio Madhouse

For as long as he could remember, Saitama wished to have an exciting life. This ardent desire pushed him to quit his job and train hard to become a powerful hero. After rigorously training for a long time, and losing his hair due to the strain he put on his body, our hero became nigh-invincible. Saitama was excited to try his new powers on a powerful monster, only to destroy his opponent with a single punch.

The bald hero went from being bored with his regular life, to begging the universe for an opponent that could give him a real fight. Still, our protagonist does his best to fight the imposing monsters that attack his home city, despite beating them all without any real effort. Will Saitama discover an opponent who could give him the intense fight he has been looking for?

1. Overlord

Screenshot: Studio Madhouse

In just a few moments, the servers of Ainz’s favorite MMORPG will close, shutting down the game forever. Our protagonist is currently logged into the game, waiting for the world that brought him hours of fun to disappear. Still, when the time comes, the games do not end, and Ainz finds himself trapped inside the body of his undead character.

What is more, the NPCs inside the game appear to have gained sentience, acting as if the world around them was never a game. Ainz quickly figures out that he was transported to the world of the game, now inhabiting the body of the character he created. Since he is now the most powerful sorcerer in the world, what is stopping Ainz from becoming a ruler and enjoying his newfound abilities?

- This article was updated on October 21st, 2023