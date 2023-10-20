Image: Nexus

Based on Daisuke Aizawa’s popular light novels by the same name, The Eminence in Shadow stands out among modern isekai thanks to its unique take on the genre. A comedic yet action-filled story set in a dark fantasy world, the anime’s first season took the world by storm. Now, the series is returning for a second season with Cid and his followers, where we shall further explore the nature of the Cult of Diablos and the Shadow Garden.

But as fans of the series enjoy the new season, some U.S. fans are still unsure where to watch it. Keep reading for all the details of where you can watch The Eminence in Shadow in the U.S.

Where to Stream The Eminence in Shadow Season 2?

The Eminence in Shadow’s season 2 is currently streaming exclusively on Hidive in the U.S. The platform has a short free trial, after which you must pay to enjoy its contents. New episodes are released every Wednesday as simulcasts at 7:30 AM PT / 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET, with both the English sub and dub becoming available simultaneously.

If you want to know the exact time new episodes drop in your region, check out our The Eminence in Shadow season 2 release time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:30 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 8:30 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:30 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 3:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 2:30 PM GMT Europe 4:30 PM CEST Moscow 5:30 PM MSK India 8:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 9:30 PM ICT Philippines 10:30 PM PHT

Where to Watch The Eminence in Shadow Season 1?

For U.S. viewers who aren’t caught up on The Eminence in Shadow’s season 1, Hidive carries all the previous episodes in addition to new ones. Other than Hidive, the anime’s season 1 is also available on Hulu, Disney Plus, and/or Prime Video depending on your region. Viewers in Japan can watch the series’ first season on Netflix.

