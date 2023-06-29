Mashle: Magic and Muscles Manga Ends With Chapter 162

Image: Viz Media

There have been rumors about the series coming to an end, but it still feels abrupt to only have confirmation now that this is the final chapter. However, I must say that the pacing has been consistent throughout and there are no signs of any rushed or cut-out scenes. It’s hard to believe that we’ve already gone through 162 chapters, but the action and comedy have been well balanced, making the experience feel constantly new. Although I will miss the series, I’m glad that it has reached a satisfying conclusion and is ending on a high note.

Mashle Manga Ends With Chapter 162

The manga series Mashle: Magic and Muscles, authored by Hajime Komoto, has concluded with the publication of Chapter 162 in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #31. That means you can read Chapter 162 on the Viz Media and Manga Plus websites on July 2, 2023. The series ended naturally, so fans can rest easy knowing they will get a conclusion to their favorite manga.

Here is the official Tweet from the Shonen Jump Magazine that broke the sad news to fans:

MASHLE by Hajime Komoto has ended this week with Chapter 162 in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #31.



Series will be releasing Final Volume 18 and its Official Fanbook in October 2023. pic.twitter.com/1ESAgrPPLF — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) June 28, 2023

The manga began its serialization in January 2020 in Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine and currently comprises 17 volumes. Fans can expect the final volume #18 and the Official Fanbook to be released in October 2023.

It’s disappointing news for fans of Mashle, as the anime adaptation’s first season, created by A-1 Pictures and directed by Tomoya Tanaka, will conclude on July 1, 2023, only a day before the last chapter is released online. The show, called Mashle: Magic and Muscles, first aired on April 8, 2023, and is available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

How Does the Mashle Manga End?

In Chapter 161, the fight between Mash and Innocent Zero concludes with a reality check for Mash. Innocent Zero points out that Mash’s victory came at a significant cost, which Mash acknowledges. Despite this, Mash convinces Innocent Zero to undo the damage, and Innocent Zero agrees to use Return Force Timez Thirds to restore lost time without disrupting the flow of time.

This act saves everyone, and Innocent Zero is apprehended, bringing peace to the world. Several months later, nobody qualifies to be the visionary at the Divine Visionary Induction Hall. However, despite not meeting the qualifications, Mash’s heroic efforts in saving the world lead him to be chosen as the visionary.

Since the fight was concluded and Innocent Zero has reversed all losses, we should get an epilogue to end the Mashle manga that deals with him being chosen as a visionary. In addition, it would be awesome to see how the remaining characters are doing after the short timeskip. How would you like to see it end?

