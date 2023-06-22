Is the Demon Slayer Manga Finished? Answered

Image: Koyoharu Gotouge

Are you wondering if the Demon Slayer manga is finished? The manga has a total of 23 volumes, consisting of 205 chapters. Fans are currently discussing the 205th chapter and speculating whether the series has come to an end or not and how it ended if so. Here is the answer to this question, plus additional information about the Demon Slayer series that might interest you.

Is the Demon Slayer Manga Over?

Yes, the Demon Slayer manga is finished. Although it may be disappointing for some fans, there are still opportunities to enjoy more of Demon Slayer. Season 3 of the anime is available to watch, and a fourth season is currently in production (although no release date has been announced yet). Moreover, a live Demon Slayer performance will be shown in movie theaters on July 28th as a special one-time event.

How Does Demon Slayer End?

Demon Slayer’s conclusion starts after Demon King Muzan’s defeat. Despite emerging victorious, the battle cost was devastating as Iguro and Kanroji lost their lives in a tragic embrace. Moreover, Tanjiro was on the brink of becoming a demon, but thankfully, his sister Nezuko and the Hashira saved him. Nonetheless, the fight left Tanjiro with permanent injuries, as his left arm and right eye were severely damaged. After Tanjiro’s recovery, the current leader of the Demon Slayers Corps, Kiriya Ubuyashiki, called for one last Hashira meeting to end the group. Once Tanjiro had regained his strength and had a few emotional reunions, Inosuke, Nezuko, and Zenitsu returned to the Kamado family residence to live out the remainder of their days in tranquility.

Following this, we are brought to present-day Japan, where the chapter 205 concludes the manga. We come across Zenitsu’s great-grandchild, Yoshiteru, who is engrossed in reading “The Legend of Zenitsu,” – a book that narrates the life story of his ancestor. Yoshiteru and his sister Toko discuss reincarnation, with Yoshiteru expressing his belief that those who fought against demons and sacrificed their lives for a peaceful world are reborn into a happier existence. As it turns out, his beliefs hold true! All the heroes have been reincarnated in the modern era, leading a peaceful life free from demon threats.

We are then introduced to the descendants of the Hashira, including Kanata and Sumihiko Kamado, who are the descendants of Kanao and Tanjiro, respectively. Kanata walks to school with Yoshiteru and Toko, the great-grandchildren of Zenitsu and Nezuko. Along the way, we see the spitting image reincarnations of Himejima, Kanae, Uzui, Janroji, Iguro, Tokito, and Shinobu. It’s revealed that Uzui’s descendant won a gold medal in gymnastics, while Himejima’s descendent became a kindergarten teacher. Tokito’s descendant is now a parent of twin babies, and Kanae and Shinobu’s descendants attended a prestigious women’s academy. The best reveal is that Iguro and Kanroji’s descendants opened a charming little diner, fulfilling their ancestors’ wish to spend their lives together.

As Sumihiko wakes up, he realizes the importance of punctuality in maintaining his perfect attendance record at school. In his rush to arrive on time, we are introduced to several more reincarnations and descendants. Urokodaki and Kuwajima’s descendants can be seen enjoying a game of Shoji in the yard. In contrast, Ubuyashiki’s descendant is recognized as Japan’s oldest living person on television, breaking the curse of a short life that plagued his ancestors.

Meanwhile, the Shinazugawa siblings’ descendants have become a dynamic duo, just like their predecessors. Additionally, Makomo, Sabito, and Giyu’s descendants all make cameo appearances, leading us to Sumihiko’s eventual encounter with the fiery-haired Tojuro, the reincarnation of Rengoku.

A descendant of Inosuke, Aoba Hashibira, pursued a career in botany and made the remarkable discovery of the Blue Spider Lily – the very flower that Muzan coveted for immortality. Surprisingly, Yushiro, the sole survivor of demonkind, still lives on and dedicates his time to painting masterpieces. Even minor characters like Haganezuka the swordsmith, along with Murata and Goto from the Demon Slayer Corps, made brief appearances.

Sumihiko and Tojuro race to school, carefully avoiding the Shinazugawa siblings chasing them because Sumihiko jumps on their patrol car. Tojuro urges Sumihiko to join the kendo club, as sword fighting is in their family’s heritage. The duo reaches school just in time, but Sumihiko’s mother receives a call about their misconduct. While she speaks on the phone, we glimpse Tanjiro’s sword, earrings, and a photo of those who survived the fight against Muzan displayed in her home.

