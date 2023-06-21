Latest Anime News June 21, 2023 — Chainsaw Man Rumors Hint at Season 2 and a Movie

Images: MAPPA / Wit Studio / Cloverworks / Production I.G, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

It is Wednesday, and that means it’s time for another installment of the latest trending anime news! This week we’re seeing exciting rumblings about lots of Shueisha adaptations. This goes beyond the insane rumors swirling about future Chainsaw Man anime content, to also include the new Spy x Family Code: White releasing news about its release date, and even updates on the Haikyu!! Final anime films!

Chainsaw Man Leaks Spark Rumors About Season 2 and a Movie

Chainsaw Man was a stellar showcase and just a criminally short offering back in the fall. The story of Denji who fused with the Chainsaw Devil to take down supernatural threats is a sheer visual treat dripping, spattered, and soaked with gore as much as it is with style.

Related: Best 12 Manga to Read if You Like Jujutsu Kaisen

So when fans saw that the Chinese blogging site Weibo had some apparent leakers suggesting a Season 2 for Chainsaw Man, they were understandably skeptical.

Chainsaw Man is receiving a new anime season and movie adaptation according to leaks in Weibo. pic.twitter.com/fPWd6YeH1Q — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) June 20, 2023

This hasn’t stopped Shonen Jump News, the unofficial fan news account, from running the tweet. Why not, though? It’s in high demand, and the possibility of this being the truth would make people ecstatic, but this type of information should always be taken with a grain of salt.

With the anime leaving off before the Bomb Girl Arc, fans got reasonably excited about this next storyline being adapted. Whether the movie rumor is true, it’d also be interesting to see where it factors into the story, or whether it’ll be a side-story fleshing out the world of Chainsaw Man. Speaking of films serving as a side story…

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White Film Releases Key Visual Teasing a Japanese Release Date!

Spy x Family has been an excellent anime since its debut in 2022. It’s been a highly competent and funny adaptation of the brilliant source material, with there still being plenty of room to cover the manga as it continues on its biweekly basis.

The key visual clearly shows a December 22, 2023 release date for Spy x Family Code: White which is sure to delight fans all around. This will go great with the October 2023 release of Season 2.

But for fans wondering what the story will be, we have the info on what’s surfaced about the plot. The Forger family wishes to make a treat based on a recipe from the Frigis region, but quickly decides they must go there themselves. On the trip, Yor sees Loid interacting with a suspicious woman, while Anya discovers what appears to be a small chest or trunk containing chocolate. Anya tries the chocolate and quickly discovers its wild secrets.

It promises to be a fun ride but certainly not connected to the main plot, which is still okay in our books!

Haikyu!! Final Anime Movies Getting Key Update Next Week

"Haikyu!! FINAL" Anime Movies will reveal New Information on June 26, 2023. pic.twitter.com/fUmUr3MYzB — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) June 14, 2023

For fans of the Haikyu!! volleyball anime they will want to keep an eye out for the latest news on June 26, 2023. While some fans might be disappointed at the prospect of 2 anime films adapting the series’ final arc, this will be the main way they’ll get to see the series concluded on screen.

From what is being teased, however, it’ll be an emotional conclusion, and frankly, sports anime films have been pretty popular choices lately!