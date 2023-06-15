Latest Anime News June 14, 2023 — Summer Anime Season is Imminent

Images: TMS / Die4Studio / Ufotable / MAPPA, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

It is Wednesday, otakus, and that means another installment of anime news at AotF! We do our best to come to you with hot and fascinating stories from the world of anime while waiting for new content to come out of the pipeline! Some of the coolest news and stories to carry through the week include the transition from the Spring to the Summer anime season, Slam Dunk, and the reach of anime into the greater Japanese pop culture zeitgeist!

Summer Anime Season 2023 is Approaching, so Get Caught Up with These Spring Hits!

Anime fans have been pleased lately with some of their favorite series being thoroughly covered this season. Among the hits that are seeing their seasons concluded this week and next are the following shows, with their given finale dates listed below:

Demon Slayer Season 3 — Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 10:35 AM PT / 1:35 PM ET

Vinland Saga Season 2 — Monday, June 19, 2023, at 9:30 AM PT / 12:30 PM ET

Additionally, the first cour of Dr. Stone New World will conclude tomorrow, June 15, 2023, at 7:30 AM PT / 10:30 AM ET. Expect more content to come for this show, and we’ll keep you posted on the details!

Get Ready for the First Slam Dunk North American Premiere with Crunchyroll!

Image: Toei Animation / Crunchyroll

For some lucky fans, they’ll get the chance to see The First Slam Dunk at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, on July 3, 2023. For others, AMC Theatres currently has July 28, 2023, listed as the wider premiere date for the North American release, with Canadian chain Cineplex likely to eventually feature the anime hit. There’s plenty of reason to be excited for this smash hit, I mean…just look at the teaser.

It looks phenomenal, adapts accessible source material, and is based on the series by Takehiko Inoue who is no stranger to creating some of the greatest Japanese stories of all time. If you’re looking to catch up on the series in time to watch this film, Crunchyroll has you covered, with the entire 1993-1996 series available to stream!

The Ubiquitous Cultural Impact of Anime Has Hit Mainstream Fashion Magazines

I promise I don’t mean to feature Oshi no Ko in every one of these installments, but in exchange, the series is going to have to try to go hard less often. In all honesty, the series has been killing it, and its latest fascinating feat has been getting Aqua and Ruby Hoshino, 2 anime characters, on the cover of SPUR, a highly popular fashion magazine, which is rare for the publication.

The fact that ruby and aqua made it onto the cover of the biggest jp model/fashion magazine is crazy



They basically never have manga characters on their covers with the exception of jojo pic.twitter.com/PHijEZaFag — Sneaky ♦️ (@sneakyonk) June 14, 2023

Granted, SPUR is from Shueisha, the same as Weekly Young Jump, but it’s still another unique feat along with the anime topping the billboard charts and making a massive splash on MyAnimeList’s Top Anime. We can only hope for some genuine fashion trends to spring forward from this anime in the future!

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023