Latest Anime News June 12, 2023 — Demon Slayer Finale Takes Over Times Square

Images: Jose Francisco Fernandez Saura / Aniplex of America, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

It’s been an exciting season of anime over here and our team has been delighted to cover new hits and returning fan favorites. We do our best to curate the most exciting news coming from the world of anime no matter what your tastes are. Among the coolest bits of anime news to start this week includes Demon Slayer taking over Times Square, as well as Zom 100, and Oshi no Ko!

Demon Slayer Season 3 Finale Will Light Up Times Square in NYC on June 17

You heard us right: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will get an epic visual treatment as it takes over the iconic tourist hub in New York City. You can check it out for yourself as Crunchyroll and Aniplex bring the global hit franchise the megastar treatment it deserves on June 17, 2023! It’ll be set up to commemorate the release of the Demon Slayer Season 3 finale which airs on Crunchyroll on June 18.

Image: ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

If you’re looking to see the spectacle yourself, head over to Times Square on June 17 at 9 PM ET until sunset at 10 PM ET! We’ll be sure to get some pictures!

Zom 100 Gets Fans Hyped with 2 New Anime Voice Actor Reveals

Image: Bug Films / VIZ Media

Zom 100 has had its anime in the works for quite a while, but this week we got additional information about new voice actors joining the fold. Makoto Furukawa (One Punch Man’s Saitama!) and Minami Takahashi (Megumi from Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma) join the voice cast that’s already loaded with incredible talent representing the hottest anime!

Additionally, KANA-BOON will perform the series OP “Song of the Dead” while Shiyui will perform the ending theme, “Happiness of the Dead” for the first cour of the show. The series will shamble onto Netflix and Hulu on July 9, 2023!

Oshi no Ko and Chainsaw Man Continue to Dominate the Japanese Music Charts

Despite neither being out for a year, Oshi no Ko and Chainsaw Man have taken on quite the spot in the cultural zeitgeist. While Oshi no Ko remains a deep-cutting satire and critique of the dark side of show business, Chainsaw Man has been more of a celebration and pastiche of pop culture and had a surprisingly upbeat tone. But they share one thing in common: their first OPs are absolute bangers.

KICK BACK by Kenshi Yonezu has been dancing around the top spots on the chart essentially since it dropped, while Idol by Yoasobi, the iconic Oshi no Ko theme, is #1 in Japan still. As of June 12, 2023, Idol has spent 8 weeks at #1 out of 8 weeks on the chart. Keep in mind, this theme got widely released over 2 months ago at this point, but we think you should give both a listen and your support anyway.

What’s more, on YouTube, Idol has amassed an insane 163 million views since its debut and is charting at #13 globally for top music video still. KICK BACK has also reached an amazing 111 million views, so people have more than likely put these songs on repeat.

- This article was updated on June 12th, 2023