The Musician Behind Chainsaw Man OP “KICK BACK” Will Perform the Final Fantasy XVI Theme Song

Images: Tatsuki Fujimoto / Shueisha and Square Enix, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy XVI is going to be a gorgeous, ambitious turn for the franchise toward more of an action-oriented experience than ever before. The series has always been a strong representative of high-quality graphics and cinematic presentation, but the music is also a highlight for the fans. Final Fantasy XVI is the latest to feature a theme song with a vocal performance, this time performed by a musician whom you might recognize for his recent Chainsaw Man OP “KICK BACK” among other hits!

KICK BACK Chainsaw Man OP Writer Kenshi Yonezu Will Perform Final Fantasy XVI Theme Song

The Final Fantasy XVI theme song “Tsuki Wo Miteita – Moongazing” will be performed by Kenshi Yonezu who you might recognize for his iconic Chainsaw Man op, “KICK BACK.” His work extends beyond that, however, with a catalog of content reaching back for over a decade.

Other work you may have heard from Kenshi Yonezu includes his album Bootleg which won Album of the Year at the 60th Japan Record Awards, which has the song “Peace Sign” featured as the second season OP for My Hero Academia.

What Other Final Fantasy Games Have Notable Opening Themes?

Final Fantasy XVI isn’t the only theme song to have vocal performances with lyrics, and despite this one having Chainsaw Man fan appeal, there are plenty of iconic themes in previous entries. Final Fantasy VIII was the first to have a main theme with recorded vocals (not counting the digitized choir for One-Winged Angel) with the song “Eyes on Me.”

Related: Final Fantasy XVI: What Comes in the Collector’s Edition and Where Can You Buy It?

Other games such as Final Fantasy XV featured memorable opening sequences, with “Stand by Me” performed by Florence and the Machine. “The Promise” and “Eternal Love” as featured in Final Fantasy XIII are also quite memorable. Other tracks worth noting include:

1000 Words (FFX-2)

Ruined Hometown (FFXIII-2)

Answers (FFXIV A Realm Reborn)

Dragonsong (FFXIV Heavensward)

Tomorrow and Tomorrow (FFXIV Shadowbringers)

Civilizations (FFXIV Shadowbringers)

Somnus (FFXV)

Too Much is Never Enough (FFXV)

As you can tell, there’s a lot of love for Final Fantasy XIV, and, given the fact that XIV’s director Naoki Yoshida and his team are working on this project, it makes a lot of sense. For fans who enjoy the music of the franchise, and overall just great music, this is a big get.

Final Fantasy XVI releases in just under 2 months, and we seriously can’t wait! It looks and sounds like an utter treat, and has some serious love being put into its production.

- This article was updated on April 14th, 2023