A newlywed couple departed their perfect Georgia wedding for their honeymoon, but then a devastating helicopter crash left only one survivor

A Robinson R66 helicopter carrying a newlywed couple crashed in a wooded area near Dawsonville, leaving one survivor after the aircraft failed to reach its destination of Atlanta. Dave and Jesni Fiji, both 25 years old, had just celebrated their wedding on Friday, May 29, in Georgia with over 400 guests in attendance. The celebration ended in tragedy shortly after the couple departed for their honeymoon.

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According to Unilad, Dave, who was a pilot himself, reportedly voiced concerns regarding the weather conditions before the flight began. His father, George, who worked as a pilot for Delta Airlines, recalled the moments leading up to the departure. George stated, “Since my son was a pilot, he told the pilot that there is zero visibility and when there is zero visibility like this, we never fly.”

Despite these warnings, the pilot of the helicopter assured the couple and George that the flight would be safe if they traveled at a higher altitude. The flight did not reach its planned destination. Both Dave and the unnamed pilot died in the crash. Jesni, who works as a nurse, survived the accident with only minor injuries, including a few cuts, and no broken bones. She was transported to a hospital following the incident.

She woke up in the wreckage next to her groom

George shared details regarding what Jesni experienced when she regained consciousness at the crash site. He said, “She said when she woke up she saw my son Dave resting on her bosom.” George added, “She saw blood on him, and by then his body was completely cold. She’s a nurse, so she knew he was gone.”

The wedding day was described as a joyful occasion before the crash occurred. George noted that the day had been perfect until the tragedy took place. Dave’s mother, Pheba, reflected on the couple’s wedding day, stating, “There was a special glow and glory over [Dave’s] face that we couldn’t explain. And it was not just us who noticed.” Regarding his daughter-in-law’s current condition, he said, “She’s devastated, but she’s recovering.”

NEW: A Delta Air Lines regional pilot has been killed on his wedding day after the helicopter taking him and his wife to their honeymoon crashed in bad weather.



Dave Fiji, 25, was tragically killed on his wedding day after the Robinson R66 carrying the groom and his wife, Jesni,… pic.twitter.com/vzlLk5P4Vi — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 1, 2026

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the crash. Officials are currently working to determine the specific cause of the accident and whether the weather conditions were a contributing factor. This disaster mirrors the tragedy of another fatal helicopter crash. It is clear that this is a difficult time for the family as they navigate the aftermath of the crash.

The loss of a pilot who was clearly aware of the risks involved in poor visibility makes the circumstances even more frustrating to process. We can only hope for a thorough investigation that provides some clarity on how such a decision to fly was made despite the clear warnings from someone with professional aviation experience.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on Jesni’s recovery and the impact of this event on those who were close to the couple.

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