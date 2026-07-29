‘Why is fat unhealthy?’: Illinois woman slammed ‘fatphobia’, and said ‘fat people don’t owe you weight loss’

An Illinois woman has shown displeasure towards “fatphobia.” She claimed that plus-size people don’t “owe” others “weight loss,” and argued that they should live in a world that’s “comfortable” for them. According to The Nerd Stash, she explained her concern on TikTok, where she appears to be questioning, “Why is fat unhealthy?” and stating that people don’t want to address their “fatphobia.”

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As per the woman’s words, it appears that by a “comfortable” world for plus-size people, she meant they shouldn’t have to ask for “belt extenders” and should be able to sit comfortably on an airplane. The woman then explains that she doesn’t feel “bad” about her body and appears to argue that people are not addressing their “fatphobia.” The woman claims that people don’t want to think “critically” in this matter.

She explains, “They don’t want to address their fatphobia. They don’t want to think critically for even a second about the situation. Because if you think critically about it, if you ask yourself, ‘why don’t I wanna be fat?’ And keep asking yourself ‘why?’ you’re gonna get to the understanding that you need.” Following this, she appears to continue explaining her opinion on the matter.

The woman asked, “Why is fat unhealthy?”

After claiming that if one thinks critically, then they can gain the understanding of the plus-size issue, the woman then questions, “Why is fat unhealthy?” She also questions, “Where? Where does it say that?” She then argues further that it’s just a “myth,” and then makes another claim that due to this myth, plus-size people are denied “access to healthcare” because doctors think that weight loss “is a panacea for anything.” However, she doesn’t provide any evidence to back this statement.

As seen in the video, her explanation continues, and she says, “The thing about fatphobia is it is systemic.” And to deconstruct it, people would need actual brainpower and work. But, according to her, they will not deconstruct it as they are comfortable. Her explanation then appears to shift to “Skinny people.”

The woman then explains, “Skinny people and people who benefit from fatphobia, they are comfortable being where they are. And they don’t want to think about the other stuff.” Following this, she can be heard saying that if people can’t confront their own “fatphobia,” then it’s on them. There’s no sign of an intense rant, as this woman appears to explain her views on the concern and ends the video. But as her video garnered over 200,000 views on TikTok, several shared their opinions on her claims.

One said, “You don’t owe it to me you owe it to yourself.” And another wrote, “We don’t owe people self hatred because they don’t even like themselves.” However, a person mentioned health risks without providing evidence; they claimed, “Fat people don’t owe weight loss but the health risks are obv real. 2016 Lancet meta analysis of 239 studies nearly 4M healthy never smokers shows death risk rises for fat people. WHO and CDC data back that up. And expecting society to just keep making bigger plane seats and belts forever doesn’t solve the actual health problems obesity causes for people.”

This appeared to be the feedback on the woman’s claims. However, there’s no follow-up video from her where she can be seen replying to her audience.

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