Video shows an ICU nurse joking about lying to ICE agents to protect his patients, and him dancing in the hospital appears to be raising eyebrows

A video of a Los Angeles ICU nurse appears to be spreading on social media. What happened is that this nurse, whose name appears to be Addison per his TikTok profile, has shared sarcastic videos where he jokes about lying to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to protect the patients in his care. According to the Daily Dot, his clips are also reshared on Twitter/X by the user @libsoftiktok, on which several people can be seen criticizing him for dancing in the hospital.

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It appears to be a compilation of Addison’s video. In the first part, he appears to be standing and holding the phone, while the overlay says, “Me when ICE calls to get info about a patient.” And as the background music’s beat drops, he hangs up the phone and starts dancing while holding the chair. In the caption of the video, he wrote, “That patient actually passed….”

Similarly, the nurse’s other clip has “Me putting ICE on hold after I told them I’d ‘look for a patient’” written on the overlay. And he can be seen acting like he’s finding something on his desk, then dancing similarly as he did in the previous video along with the background music. No comments from Addison were found.

The internet didn’t welcome the idea of him dancing

After it was reshared, the nurse’s video compilation appears to have gained significant traction, garnering over a million views. Several users shared their opinions on his actions. Apparently, a person put Addison’s issue involving ICE aside and wrote, “Put the politics aside for a minute. What grown-a** adult would do this in his place of work, while on the clock, and then post it for the world to see and think it’s OK?”

Meet Addison Frasch, a Los Angeles-based ICU nurse. He posted multiple videos saying he would lie to ICE to protect illegals and mocks paralyzed patients because he thinks they're "homophobic.”



Would you trust this person with your healthcare? pic.twitter.com/I0gGSTnreS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 27, 2026

They also added, “Instant fireable offense regardless of the politics of the situation. Should be fired instantly. This is not a cancellation situation. Its a commonsense issue; don’t care about the politics.” Another seemed to be on the nurse’s side, stating, “Honestly? Yeah. I’d trust him more than I’d trust MAGA making my healthcare decisions.”

This seemed to be the feedback on the unusual nurse story. No comments from his workplace were found, and the claims in the video are not independently verified. Addison has not publicly responded to the criticism.

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