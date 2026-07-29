Man claimed his dog died in a hot police car after his arrest, but police told a very different story

A Wisconsin man claimed that his dog died in a police vehicle when he was arrested for a suspended license. He also claimed that he told police officers about the condition of the dog and asked for water and air conditioning, but they ignored him, and the dog eventually died. However, the police later shared a very different story

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According to The Nerd Stash, the user @just_me27587 shared a video on TikTok in which he can be seen sobbing with his dog in his arms. He had clips showing him and his dog in the back of the car, with the dog panting convulsively. Later, a police truck can be seen parked on the road, while the dog was in the shade, panting. According to the video’s overlay, the man appears to be blaming the authorities for the incident, who, in his words, had the dog and him in the back of the vehicle without AC or water.

In the overlay, he claimed, “Rocket Illinois Police put me and my dog in the back of the car with no AC, and my dog died from a heat stroke over a suspended license I was unaware of.” He also stated, “I requested multiple times for water, and they refused, and I told them they had no AC in the back.” Police, on the other hand, appeared to have a completely different side on the dog incident.

Police shared a completely different version of events in the dog’s death case

The authorities shared their side of the story, and they claimed that the facts shared online by the owner are inaccurate. According to WIFR, the police declared that Gonzalez, the man who was pulled over by the police, did not have AC or water in the car. Officers added that both the driver and the dog were moved into an AC patrol car before stopping at a gas station. The dog was reportedly given bottled water and ice by the police. They also stated that the man was cited for driving 15 to 20 miles over the legal speed limit and was operating in an uninsured vehicle with a suspended license.

@just_me27587 #paratiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii #fypシ #fyp #fypシ゚viral I still have him I need to take him to get a forensic necropsy but I don’t have enough money for that 😭 Defense lawyers can argue the dog died from something else because there is no medical document or doctor statement. Can anybody help? Legal fees and vet everything is a bit out of my pocket 😔💔 I want justice for my boy! My cashapp is in my Bio. And here = $famouspyro01 ♬ Sand Drawing – Judah Earl

In their statement, Rockton police said, “We understand that social media allows information to spread quickly. However, inaccurate or incomplete information can create unnecessary confusion and misrepresent the actions of those involved. We encourage everyone to seek information from credible, verified sources before sharing or drawing conclusions.”

In a follow-up video, Gonzalez showed that he had filed the case against the police department for mishandling of the dog resulting in its death, which was under the jurisdiction of the police officer at that time. He wrote, “Ignoring direct warnings from a detainee about a suffering animal in a hot police squad car exceeds simple error; it constitutes gross negligence, which overcomes most governmental immunity protections.”

He has filed a case under the provisions of the Illinois Humane Care for Animals Act (510 ILCS 70/7.1). Following this follow-up video, no comments from the authorities were found.

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