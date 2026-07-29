An Illinois man with multiple prior DUIs allegedly killed a woman in an 80 mph boat crash on the Fox River

An Illinois man is facing felony charges after prosecutors accused him of causing a deadly boat crash on the Fox River in McHenry County. Authorities allege 45-year-old Richard Stevenson was operating a pontoon boat while under the influence of alcohol when he struck another vessel on Saturday.

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According to ABC7 Chicago, prosecutors said Stevenson was traveling at nearly 80 mph when he entered a no-wake zone and slammed into the back of a smaller Crownline boat. The crash killed 48-year-old Magdalena Jablonska of Des Plaines, who was riding in the passenger seat. Her husband survived the collision and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office said Jablonska suffered fatal blunt force injuries to her head and body. An autopsy was completed on Tuesday. Prosecutors also allege Stevenson had a blood alcohol concentration of about 0.20 after the crash, roughly two and a half times the legal limit.

A crash that prosecutors say was years in the making

Stevenson appeared in court on Monday, where prosecutors outlined the events leading up to the fatal collision. They alleged he was intoxicated when he sped through a designated no-wake zone before his 30-foot pontoon boat slammed into the rear of the Crownline.

🇺🇸A drunk Illinois man raced his pontoon boat at 80 mph through a no-wake zone and rode over another vessel, decapitating a woman passenger.



Richard Stevenson, age 45, blew a .20 BAC after taking multiple Fireball shots and has multiple prior DUIs.



A judge denied his release,… — NewsForce (@Newsforce) July 28, 2026

A judge ordered Stevenson to remain in custody as the case moves forward. Prosecutors argued that the evidence gathered so far, combined with his history of traffic-related offenses, justified his continued detention.

During the hearing, prosecutors presented surveillance footage that they said helped reconstruct the moments leading up to the crash. The footage, captured by a nearby home’s security camera, allegedly showed Stevenson’s pontoon boat traveling south on the Fox River at about 12:40 p.m. It was later seen heading north roughly an hour and 45 minutes later. About a minute after the boat passed the camera, residents reported hearing the collision.

A second video, recorded from another nearby property, also showed the pontoon traveling along the river at 12:40 p.m., nearly two hours before the crash. Prosecutors said the footage helped establish the boat’s movements before the collision.

Police also interviewed the two passengers who had been aboard Stevenson’s boat. Both allegedly told investigators he consumed multiple shots of Fireball whiskey before heading onto the river. One passenger also claimed Stevenson was traveling about 80 mph moments before the collision.

During the detention hearing, prosecutors pointed to Stevenson’s driving record as evidence of a long pattern of risky behavior. According to the New York Post, Deputy Chief Brian Miller cited offenses between 1997 and 2005, including three DUI arrests, four misdemeanor speeding violations, three reckless driving charges and one fleeing and eluding incident.

Prosecutors also referenced a 2023 misdemeanor speeding case in which Stevenson was accused of driving between 26 and 34 mph above the posted speed limit. They argued his repeated traffic offenses demonstrated a long-standing disregard for public safety before the fatal boat crash.

Stevenson has been charged with reckless homicide and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence. The charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on August 5.

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