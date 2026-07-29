Nolan Wells reportedly drank with friends on a Fourth of July trip, then stayed behind on an island with someone no one can identify

Nolan Wells’ Fourth of July trip ended with a mystery no one close to him can explain. The 18-year-old Mississippi teenager was last seen on Horn Island, a remote island about 10 miles off the Mississippi coast. Newly released reports revealed that Wells had allegedly been drinking before he disappeared and stayed behind on the island with a person whose identity has not been confirmed.

Recommended Videos

A document from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources reportedly revealed that Wells’ friends told investigators he chose to remain on the island with an “unknown female” when they left. The details were included in a report sent on July 5, hours after Wells was reported missing, according to the New York Post.

Investigators were told that Wells had been drinking despite being underage. His friends said they did not leave him behind intentionally and claimed they returned to shore because their boat was taking on water. The report also included information about Wells’ physical build to help search teams locate him.

His loved ones are still waiting for the answers they never got

Wells, who was from Ocean Springs, was found dead on July 6 by a National Park Service ranger. He was discovered wearing only blue swim shorts in an area the United Cajun Navy described as being known for strong rip currents. Authorities have reportedly considered drowning as the likely cause of death and do not currently believe foul play was involved.

🚨 NEW REPORT: Witnesses Say Nolan Wells Had Been Drinking Heavily Before Choosing to Stay Behind on Horn Island With an “Unknown Female”



According to ABC News, a document sent by the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources on July 5 stated that witnesses told investigators… pic.twitter.com/mjPd7W7KCx — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) July 28, 2026

However, Wells’ official cause and manner of death remain unknown because state autopsy results have not been released. His family and civil rights attorney Ben Crump requested an independent autopsy, but the examination did not provide a clear answer.

According to WKRG, pathologist Roger Mitchell from Howard University College of Medicine said he could not rule out the possibility of a neck injury. He noted that Wells’ thyroid bone and trachea were not provided for examination. Mitchell also pointed to red discoloration on the back of Wells’ head, which Crump said raised concerns.

Crump said the independent pathologist could not examine stomach contents or determine the condition of Wells’ body when it was recovered. He also said Mitchell could not confirm whether Wells was conscious when he entered the water or whether someone else may have been involved.

As speculation around the case grew online, Warren Hudson, who describes himself as Wells’ best friend, spoke out against rumors linking him to the teenager’s death. Hudson said the accusations were false and heartbreaking, arguing that many claims circulating online were based on speculation rather than confirmed information.

Wells’ parents, Christine and Elmore Wonsley, said they want a complete investigation into their son’s death. They told ABC News they remain confused about why Wells stayed on the island after his friends left. Elmore said he always advised his son to “stay with the group” when traveling. Christine added she cannot understand why her son would have chosen to remain behind.

With the official autopsy still pending and key questions left unresolved, the family says they will continue seeking answers about what happened during Wells’ final hours.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy