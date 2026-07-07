“It was horrific”: This woman took her dog to Tractor Supply for a bath, but it nearly ended in tragedy for the canine

A woman has shared a “horrific” story about what happened after she took her dog to Tractor Supply for a bath. As reported by Brobible, she said bathing her dog at home is challenging, so she usually takes her to Tractor Supply. However, her recent visit reportedly turned dangerous for the canine as the owner nearly lost her after the serious symptoms she showed the next morning. Later, the vet related it to a serious medical condition.

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The owner, Vanessa (@vanessa_t1216), shared this experience on TikTok. Apparently, she took her German Shepherd, Athena, to Tractor Supply for a bath because the dog tries to move away at home and is large and slippery. Vanessa said it wasn’t her first visit and that, whether it was their shampoo or hers, she had never had an “issue.” However, this time she used the pet station’s shampoo on her German Shepherd because she reportedly didn’t have enough of her own.

Things seemed concerning to Vanessa as she studied for her exam the next morning. The owner claimed the dog’s “ears were pinned back the whole time,” and she kept hiding from her while struggling to keep her eyes open and shaking. Vanessa thought Athena was just tired, then said, “I brushed her from her neck to her back, and when I hit between her shoulder blades, she screamed, cried, and ran away from me.”

Vanessa rushed towards an emergency vet

It looks like these symptoms left the owner worried, so she took her dog to an emergency vet. On her way, Athena could barely keep her eyes open, and when she was checked by the veterinary team, she was reportedly suffering from pain between the shoulders and a 104-degree fever. During the emergency visit, Vanessa told the vet about the bath, thinking her dog might have pulled a muscle while trying to escape the tub.

@vanessa_t1216 LONG ASS VIDEO SORRY!! The story of how I almost lost my 2 year old GSD to a BATH. If anyone has questions I’m happy to answer but I doubt this will go anywhere, just wanted to share our on going story and spread awareness! #tractorsupply #dogsoftiktok #dogs #germansgepherdsoftiktok #vetmed ♬ original sound – ness

Apparently, the vet came up with a different reason that could be tied to Athena’s condition. They said, “Sometimes dogs can develop this infection called post-grooming folliculitis after a bath.” A small pustule-looking spot and redness were observed on the dog’s back. The vet gave Athena medications for her pain, along with antibiotics and anti-inflammatories. However, it appears the dog’s condition became more serious the next day.

Athena was reportedly bleeding from her back. The owner took her to the emergency room again, and apparently it was a horrifying scene involving a dog. When the vets shaved the dog’s back to observe, Vanessa reportedly sobbed. She described the scene as, “It looked like she had a chemical burn on her back. It looked like her skin was melting off, it was raw, it was bloody, it was ulcerated.” She also added, “It was horrific.”

Fortunately, the dog’s condition improved, according to the owner. The vet reportedly increased the medications and gave Athena light therapy. Vanessa claimed her German Shepherd was “two years old” and a “very active puppy.” Per ToeGrips, post-grooming folliculitis can occur when the pet’s hair follicles or skin are traumatized during grooming, such as brushing or scrubbing. The source claims this condition happens 24 to 48 hours after the pet’s tidying.

Following the dog incident, Vanessa claimed that she and her boyfriend reached out to Tractor Supply to inquire about their pet wash to ensure the safety of the animals brought in. The company reportedly replied to them, saying, “Working on a resolution right now.”

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