This 80-year-old woman was accused of kicking a service dog, but she already had an excuse ready before the officer arrived

A video is going viral on social media in which an elderly woman was arrested for kicking a service dog. According to Daily Dot, the woman claimed that she kicked the dog because it jumped on her. She even questioned whether the dog was actually a service dog, and it appears she got her excuses ready way before the officer arrived.

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The video was uploaded on YouTube Shorts by @DutyWatch, where the confrontation with this 80-year-old woman can be seen as she was accused of kicking a service dog. For those who think she denied the accusation, she didn’t. The elderly woman accepted that she kicked the animal and seemed to justify it by claiming that the dog jumped on her, suggesting that it was self-defense. She claimed that she even asked whether the owner had the documents because the animal was not wearing its vest.

The woman spoke with the police officer and recalled the confrontation with the service dog handler about the documents, who apparently said to her, “The law says I don’t have to show you.” To which she replied, “Well, we’ll go up to the desk.” And after he denied it, she claimed that she said, “Cuz he’s not a service dog.” The police officer then answered, saying, “Number one, you don’t work here; it’s not your right to be asking around.” The 80-year-old then questioned whether he was going to issue her a ticket, but the police officer said, “As a matter of fact, you are GOING TO JAIL.”

The viewers seemed to be against what the woman did to the service dog

It’s not the first incident involving a service dog that went viral. Several comments were unenthusiastic towards the 80-year-old. One of the commenters stated, “Kicks an innocent dog, such a horrible person.” Another one added, “Some people aren’t happy unless they are making others as miserable as they are.” Another one wrote, “This is great; if she kicked a service dog, someone should kick her.”

When a woman Kicks Service Dog 😬 pic.twitter.com/XWlmmb7z6J — Kaithrine miller (@kaithrine7) June 16, 2026

While most of the people called her out for hurting a dog, one of the commenters suggested that the dogs should not be allowed in the stores or malls, as there are people who are allergic to them, stating, “It is actually a person’s right when a dog is in a grocery store; people have allergies to dogs, and they definitely don’t belong there. Also some children are afraid of dogs. Petsmart, petco, TSC, all perfectly fine, Walmart, kroger, Meijer, keep your dog out. And I love dogs!!”

There are many stories of dogs proving to be man’s best friend, and the idea of this elderly woman kicking the animal has displeased many. In my opinion, it’s indeed an extreme act, but at the same time, we lack further information about the story to reach a conclusion. It seems like she was arrested, but her identity and what happened next remain unknown.

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