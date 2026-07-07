This woman questioned why America celebrated its 250th anniversary in 2026, then claimed, “Y’all just lie about everything”

A video of a woman who seems to be sharing an opinion about America has come to light. According to the Daily Dot, this woman questioned why the country celebrated its 250th Anniversary in 2026, then appeared to accuse people of lying about everything.

Recommended Videos

The video, shared on Twitter/X by @OliLondonTV, shows a woman recording herself in a car. She seems confused about America’s anniversary celebration and questions, “Can someone explain to me how America is celebrating 250 years and it’s 2026? How?” She then adds, “Y’all just lie about everything.” The clip’s overlay says, “How y’all celebrating 250 years of establishment and it’s year 2026.”

In this 13-second video, the woman seems confused and might have mixed up the founding of the nation, the Constitution, and the anniversary of independence.

It looks like the audience tried to overcome her confusion

America celebrated the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, signed in 1776. By doing the maths, adding 250 to 1776 gives the year 2026, which sounds correct for the celebration. It was the year 1776 in which the 13 colonies declared independence from Great Britain.

Liberal woman on America’s 250th Birthday:



“Can someone explain to me how America is celebrating 250 years and it’s 2026? How? Y’all just lie about everything.” pic.twitter.com/KQtnvaxp1F — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 5, 2026

The woman may have mixed up other milestones related to the Declaration of Independence, such as the ratification of the U.S. Constitution in 1788 and George Washington becoming the first president in 1789. Her video gained significant attention, garnering over 150,000 views, with many trying to make sense of her confusion and some questioning whether she is being sarcastic.

Someone questioned, “I don’t get it. Is she trying to be funny? No one in real life is this stupid. Right?” Similarly, some posted a screenshot of the calculator app showing the result of subtracting 1776 from 2026: 250. Apart from these, according to USA TODAY, Americans reportedly celebrated Independence Day with parades, concerts, and other activities despite the heat and weather issues.

Returning to the woman, it appears the audience was left divided by her question. Her identity, the real reason behind her confusion and whether she was being sarcastic remain unknown.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy