Black woman claimed that arcade staff and police treated her unfairly, and alleged that the officer reached for his gun during the confrontation

A New Jersey woman has shared her interaction with a police officer. According to her, she and her friends were doing makeup in an arcade’s bathroom. However, a police officer arrived and asked them to leave after claiming that they had trespassed. This woman was recording herself doing makeup when this happened and reportedly accused the arcade and the police of treating her and her friends differently due to their race. No comments from the staff and police were found.

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As reported by The Nerd Stash, the woman gave insights into the unusual confrontation on her TikTok(@deamakeda), where she can be seen doing her makeup inside the bathroom of a famous arcade destination on the Seaside Heights boardwalk with her friends. Apparently, an officer speaks before walking into the women’s bathroom, telling them to leave. According to this officer, the women had trespassed as they allegedly didn’t listen when the cleaning staff stopped them from doing their makeup in the bathroom.

To the officer’s claim, the woman responded, but it appears she did it by pushing back. According to her, she was being asked to leave as she’s “Black.” She reportedly argued, “They don’t have an issue with people that are darker when they working for them and doing labor but all of a sudden when these people that are coming in here and running their business and not working for them oh you got a problem.” Apart from this, the woman also alleged that during this conversation, the officer reached for his gun.

The conversation continued…

It appears that their conversation continued, but eventually these women left with their things. The woman, whose name is Dea Makeda according to her TikTok profile, gained significant spotlight on her video, garnering 2.8 million views. As a result, several users shared their views on the alleged racial issue. In the clip, others are also visible apart from her friends, so a user appears to have criticized it.

“Recording in the bathroom is WILD and a huge violation of privacy,” they wrote. Another shared similar words, saying, “The only thing I dont agree on is recording in the restroom.” Similarly, another mentioned, “Filming people in the bathroom is the problem not your skin tone.” Apart from these, some seemed to be on Makeda’s side, as one asked, “A lot of women put make up on in the bathroom?”

Her comment section had similar views, with several stating that the issue was her recording in the bathroom. However, there’s no follow-up video from the woman that gives additional information about the exact reason she and her friends were told to leave. The incident is not independently verified.

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