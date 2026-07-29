Savannah Guthrie made an emotional new plea to her mother’s kidnapper, nearly 25 weeks into the search

Savannah Guthrie has made one of her most emotional public appeals since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared more than 25 weeks ago. In a video shared on Instagram, the NBC anchor spoke directly to the person responsible for her mother’s suspected kidnapping. Her message carried a noticeably different tone from earlier appeals. That change has raised fresh questions about what investigators may know.

Recommended Videos

In her video, Savannah asked the kidnapper to “do the right thing now” and help her family find Nancy. The plea came without any new public update from investigators. However, NBC News reported that the timing of the video could reflect a possible new line of communication in the investigation.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, vanished from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. While authorities have not publicly identified any suspects, Savannah’s latest statement appears more focused than before. Former investigators believe the wording may offer clues about where the case now stands.

It almost sounds like she knows someone is listening

In her latest Instagram video, Savannah Guthrie pleaded, “Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her.” She told viewers that her family remains in agony and will never stop searching. She also said she believes it is never too late for the person responsible to make the right decision.

Savannah Guthrie has issued a

'very specific message' to her

mom's kidnapper on Instagram

#NancyGuthrie #MISSING

Bring Nancy 💛 Guthrie Home pic.twitter.com/Y1BQDeg3vb — ChristyFromTO (@Christy_fromTO) July 28, 2026

As per the news outlet, correspondent Erin McLaughlin said the message may have been prompted by a potential new line of communication. She noted that experts believe Savannah’s words seemed aimed directly at whoever committed the crime. However, law enforcement has not confirmed any new developments.

A federal source close to the investigation told Fox News that Savannah was in contact with investigators before releasing the video. It was also her first public message about the case in several weeks.

Retired FBI agent Jason Pack told Fox News Digital that several details stood out. Earlier appeals focused on bringing Nancy home. This time, Savannah asked the kidnapper to “tell us where to look for her.” Pack said those two requests are very different. He stressed that he was not speculating about what the change means.

Pack also noted that Savannah appeared to address one specific person instead of anyone with information. He pointed to the line, “I know that you have tried to do things the right way.” He believes that could suggest the family thinks a particular individual is paying attention.

Another change caught his attention. Previous appeals included the FBI reward and anonymous tip lines. However, this message did not. Instead, Savannah simply asked the person responsible to come forward. According to Pack, that shift is significant even though only investigators know the full picture.

The latest appeal comes amid another troubling development after the first reported ransom note surfaced. It claimed, “We have your mother,” and demanded money for Nancy’s safe return. Even with that revelation, investigators have not publicly identified any suspects, and the case remains unsolved.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy