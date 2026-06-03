An Amazon worker confronted a buddy over a missing flashlight accessory, but then his ‘senseless’ overreaction ended in a 10-year prison sentence

Mohamed Aden Hared has been sentenced to 10 ½ years in prison for the fatal shooting of his colleague at an Amazon fulfillment center. According to True Crime News, the sentencing for the 26-year-old was announced by the Dakota County Attorney’s Office on May 29. Hared previously pleaded guilty to one count of unintentional second-degree murder while committing a felony in January. He will receive 700 days of credit for time already served behind bars.

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The incident occurred on June 29, 2024, when Hared was carpooling to work with 22-year-old Ahmed Ibrahim Cariif and another individual. Before starting his shift, Hared left a gun equipped with a flashlight attachment inside the vehicle. When he returned to the car during a break, he discovered the accessory was missing and immediately accused his coworkers of stealing it.

The three men searched for the missing item during a subsequent break, but they were unable to locate it. Despite the others denying any involvement, Hared continued to blame them for the disappearance of the attachment.

So how did a missing flashlight lead to a tragedy?

The situation escalated when an unidentified third man suggested that they contact security to review surveillance footage. This seemed like a reasonable way to resolve a disagreement, but Hared refused to involve security. Shortly after this suggestion, a physical altercation broke out between the men. During the struggle, Hared fired his weapon, striking a nearby car while the other two men begged him not to shoot. He fired the gun a second time, which resulted in the fatal injury of Cariif.

Emergency responders and law enforcement arrived at the Amazon facility after receiving multiple 911 calls from witnesses who reported the shooting. When police reached the scene, Hared claimed that he had accidentally shot his colleague. Despite this claim, the outcome was tragic, as Cariif was pronounced dead at the location.

Mohamed A. Hared pleaded guilty



'No one's going home': Amazon employee blows away co-worker in fulfillment center parking lot over missing flashlight on gun https://t.co/H0XqljIDQ8 pic.twitter.com/3AEiiqOJ4W — Buddy Revell (@BuddyRevel17394) June 1, 2026

County Attorney Kathy Keena commented on the outcome of the case, stating, “It’s so senseless the victim was shot to death over such a trivial matter.” This entire event highlights the risks associated with bringing firearms into a workplace environment, especially when emotions run high over minor property disputes. Such catastrophic escalations recall other devastating acts of violence sparked by seemingly minor friction, such as a deadly domestic dispute that erupted over a movie.

It is a reminder that personal conflicts, regardless of how small they may seem at the time, can spiral out of control with life-altering consequences. Hared is now facing over a decade of prison time for his actions during that shift.

The loss of a life over a missing piece of gear is a heavy reality for everyone involved, and it serves as a stark example of how quickly a disagreement can turn into a criminal tragedy.

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