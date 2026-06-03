An Iowa father killed six relatives before turning the gun on himself, but a sidewalk warning 10 minutes prior hinted at the rampage

A tragic incident unfolded in Muscatine, Iowa, this week when Ryan Willis McFarland, 52, killed six family members before taking his own life, a rampage that was chillingly foreshadowed just minutes before emergency services arrived. According to New York Post, neighbors recounted hearing McFarland shouting about death and money moments before the horrific discoveries.

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Melissa Weggen, a neighbor, told the Quad-City Times that she heard McFarland around noon Monday, walking past her house. He was shouting, “Don’t worry about money. Everything goes away when you die.” Weggen considered him a “decent guy” and noted that people often yell on their street, so the comment didn’t immediately raise alarms.

She estimated that about 10 minutes later, a large contingent of emergency responders descended on the house, which property records show had been McFarland’s main residence for more than 20 years. Weggen watched from her porch as officers used loudspeakers, telling someone inside the home to “come out with their hands up.” Inside McFarland’s Muscatine home, police discovered four relatives shot dead. McFarland, however, had already left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

A neighbor heard him shouting right before the police showed up

His flight was short-lived. Officers located McFarland on a nearby riverview trail, where he shot himself to death while speaking with them. Police labeled the entire killing spree an “act of evil.” As the investigation continued, officers realized there might be additional victims. They then found a man shot dead inside a home two miles from the initial scene. A second man was later discovered deceased inside Willits Metalworks.

Authorities stated that the shootings appear to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.All victims are believed to be family members of the deceased suspect, a heartbreaking dynamic that mirrors another situation involving a Tennessee man accused of killing four relatives. While their names have not been released, it has been confirmed that two of the victims were students in the Muscatine Community School District, and two others were school staffers.

Ryan Willis McFarland walked out of a home on Park Avenue in Muscatine, Iowa on June 1, 2026, leaving four family members dead on the floor behind him – and he wasn't done.



Police arrived shortly after noon to find four gunshot victims inside, but McFarland was already gone. pic.twitter.com/PTvoGmXxNl — Demure Demure🦋💕 (@IncidentUpdate_) June 3, 2026

The incident has left many in the community reeling, especially those who knew McFarland. Melissa Weggen, for instance, often saw McFarland walking hand-in-hand with his wife, sometimes with their children and pet pugs. She described them as “always holding hands and they’d have their youngest child with them.”

Another neighbor, Austin Loughead, shared a similar sentiment, recalling McFarland as always smiling. Their last interaction was on Sunday when Loughead was teaching his son to ride a bike. McFarland called out from a distance, “He’s doing really good. I’m really proud of him,” referring to Loughead’s son. The news has also sent shockwaves through the younger generation connected to the family.

Sarah Ziegenhorn, 20, who graduated school alongside McFarland’s daughter, reached out to her friend after police swarmed the home. Ziegenhorn has not heard back from her. She affectionately described McFarland’s daughter as someone who “was really sweet, liked everyone, thought about everyone … she just had a big heart.” It’s incredibly sad to think about what his daughter and the rest of the family must be going through right now.

The city of Muscatine, with its population of around 23,500, is undoubtedly grappling with this profound loss and tragedy.

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