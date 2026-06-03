J6er crashed a Texas school board meeting to demand the state stay ‘Christian.’ Then he shared the footage on social media

Jake Lang, a participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach, appeared at a Fort Worth-area school board meeting where he urged attendees to maintain what he described as a Christian identity in Texas schools. He later posted footage of the encounter on social media.

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The video, which Lang shared publicly, shows him speaking loudly toward a group inside what appears to be a public school board setting. As detailed by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the meeting centered on the reassignment of Shayma Alzubi, a Fort Worth Independent School District principal appointee who became the focus of a political and religious controversy following online backlash over past social media posts referencing Black Lives Matter and an Islamic legal concept.

In the video, Lang makes a series of statements about religion, immigration, and cultural identity while addressing those in attendance. “Texas, this is ridiculous. Look at these people. This is crazy,” Lang says in the clip. He later adds, “We need to stop Sharia law in Texas. This is ridiculous.” The remarks represent only Lang’s stated position, and no responses from other attendees are captured in the footage he posted.

Lang’s remarks at the meeting reflected a pattern of anti-Islam activism he has pursued since his presidential pardon

In the same video, Lang references a person he identifies as “Albuzi” in connection with a school leadership position. “We need to make sure Albuzi never, never becomes principal,” he says in the clip, adding, “This is an insane injustice.” He then shifts to broader cultural claims, saying, “We need to make sure this state stays a Christian state,” and, “This is not what Americans look like or dress like. You guys are invaders.” The statements were made by Lang and have not been independently corroborated beyond the footage he posted.

I was just KICKED OUT of a SCHOOL BOARD HEARING today by dozens of MUSLIM INVADERS in Texas!!!! 😡😡



They REFUSED to let me make Public Comments about the HIJAB WEARING HighSchool PRINCIPAL named Shayma Alzubi!! 😲



(She is funded by Foreign Terrorist Organization CAIR!) ❌☪️ pic.twitter.com/t1rgIXXgJ9 — Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) June 2, 2026

In another portion of the video, Lang makes allegations about funding sources tied to a civil rights organization. “This is CAIR, terrorist money funded into our school system,” Lang alleged. He later adds, “Sharia law is not welcome in Texas. We are a Christian country.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is a Muslim civil rights organization that has faced political criticism and legal scrutiny over the years. Its representatives did not appear in the footage and have not been quoted in available reporting on this incident.

Alzubi had been announced as the principal of Western Hills High School. The district later reassigned her and stated that her posts “may not align” with district social media policies and expectations for staff, as first reported by the Dallas Express. The school board meeting Lang claims to have attended drew sharply divided speakers on the subject of her reassignment, with some in attendance appearing to support Alzubi.

Lang previously faced federal charges connected to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Court records and prior reporting show he was among the individuals charged in connection with the breach, per the official Department of Justice Capitol Breach Database. Other Jan. 6 defendants have faced continued legal proceedings even after receiving clemency, as covered in reporting on other pardoned Capitol rioters.

Following his presidential pardon, Lang was charged with felony vandalism in Minnesota in February 2026 after an incident involving a protest sculpture, as reported by The Guardian. He subsequently announced a 2026 campaign for a vacant U.S. Senate seat in Florida. His Fort Worth appearance is consistent with the hardline anti-Islam political platform he has built since receiving clemency, a period during which the Justice Department has separately moved to erase the convictions of other January 6 defendants.

The Dallas Express confirmed that protesters disrupted the Fort Worth ISD meeting but did not name Lang specifically in its report. The footage circulating online originated from Lang’s own social media account and has not been independently verified by a third-party outlet at the time of this article’s preparation.

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