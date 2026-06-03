A Louisiana mother was fighting for custody ahead of a scheduled court hearing, but a violent incident cut her life short

Meridian Woodson, 28, was found dead inside her apartment in Elmwood, Louisiana, last Thursday morning following a disturbance call that led deputies to the scene. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that officers discovered her suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside the residence. Shortly after, authorities located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby business. They found 30-year-old Kody Woodson inside the car with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

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According to People, this incident marks the conclusion of a years-long legal conflict between the couple. Court records show that Meridian and Kody were in the middle of a divorce and a contentious custody battle over their two young daughters, Paisley and Lileigh, ages 4 and 7. The situation was set to reach a critical point with a custody hearing scheduled for June 18.

The legal filings reveal a history of mutual accusations regarding abuse. In her initial divorce petition, Meridian alleged that Kody engaged in repeated acts of violence. Her lawyers detailed an incident where Kody allegedly grabbed her phone and threw her to the ground. They also informed the court of a separate event where Meridian reportedly heard the distinctive sound of a gun being cocked before discovering Kody inside her apartment with a firearm, which they characterized as an act of intimidation.

They were just weeks away from a custody hearing

Kody denied these claims of abuse in his own court filings. He alleged that Meridian had a history of violence toward him, citing instances of choking, slapping, scratching, and biting. Both parents were actively seeking custody of their children throughout this period. The loss of Meridian has left a significant void for her family, who have since launched a GoFundMe to support the two young daughters left behind.

Her family shared their perspective on her life, stating, “Meridian was a light in everyone’s life.” They described her as a dedicated mother and a supportive figure for her 23 siblings. The family statement continued, “She was a loving mother to her two daughters, Paisley and Lileigh, ages 4 and 7, and a second mom to many of her 23 siblings.”

Meridian Woodson (28) killed on Thursday by her ex-husband. He subsequently shot himself in the parking lot and died by suicide in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.



There was a well documented history of abuse by Kody Woodson (30). It is unfortunate nobody was able to help save… pic.twitter.com/Zg9q849nak — Rose (@901Lulu) May 30, 2026

Reflecting on her character, her family noted, “Meridian’s kindness, compassion, and unwavering faith in God touched everyone she met. She was always there to care for her family and those around her, offering support, encouragement, and love.” The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies arrived at the apartment after being called to a disturbance.

Upon locating the victim, they began searching the immediate area, which led them to the nearby parking lot and the discovery of the suspect. This event recalls another tragic family murder-suicide where young children were also victims. It’s a tragic outcome for a family already caught in the middle of a long, difficult legal process.

The focus for those close to the situation now shifts to the care and future of the two young children involved in this case.

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