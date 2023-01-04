Final Fantasy XVI: What Comes in the Collector’s Edition and Where Can You Buy it?

Final Fantasy XVI is currently available for pre-order and players could not be more excited. With that said, the game is available in three distinct sets of editions, Collector’s, Deluxe, and Standard. But what comes in the Collector’s Edition? And more importantly, where can you buy it? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s everything that comes in the Collector’s Edition of Final Fantasy XVI, as well as where you can pre-order it.

Final Fantasy XVI: Everything That Comes in the Collector’s Edition

According to the official Final Fantasy XVI site, as well as the edition’s product page on the Square Enix Store, the Collector’s Edition will feature the base game, an exclusive statue featuring a battle between the Eikons Phoenix and Ifrit, an exclusive collection of pins (each inspired by one of the game’s Eikons), and an exclusive weapon, the Blood Sword. The edition will also feature the exclusive Steelbook and the real-life clot map of the game’s world featured as part of the game’s Physical Deluxe Edition, as well as the Mini Artbook and Soundtrack featured as part of the Digital Deluxe Edition.

To recap, here’s everything that comes with the Collector’s Edition of the game:

The base game.

An exclusive Phoenix vs Ifrit Premium Statue.

A Metal Eikon Pin Collection

An exclusive Steelbook starring Clive.

A real-life map of Valisthea.

The Blood Sword DLC weapon.

Both the Digital Mini Artbook and Soundtrack.

The Phoenix vs Ifrit Premium Statue featured as part of the game’s Collector’s Edition. IMAGE: Square Enix.

Where Can You Pre-Order the Collector’s Edition of Final Fantasy XVI?

You can currently pre-order the Collector’s Edition of Final Fantasy XVI for $349.99, exclusively through the Square Enix Store. The game’s other editions, on the other hand, can be pre-ordered through the Square Enix Store, the PS Store, as well as through select retailers.

It’s important to point out that pre-ordering all versions of the game through the Square Enix Store will also allow you to get an exclusive Steelbook and a series of wall banners, each representing one of the game’s houses. To finish up, you can check out everything you need to know about the game’s cast, its world, and its combat in our Everything We Know article.

Final Fantasy XVI is set to be released globally on June 22, 2022. The game will be available exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023