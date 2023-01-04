Final Fantasy XVI: Are the Deluxe Editions Worth it?

Final Fantasy XVI can be considered the biggest release of 2022, as the game promises to bring an epic storyline filled with a wide array of unique characters, all crafted by the minds behind the rebirth of Final Fantasy XVI. With that said, as usual with big releases, Final Fantasy XVI is available in three different versions, Collector’s, Deluxe, and Standard, with the latter two being available either digitally or physically. But is the Deluxe Edition worth it? And if so, should you buy its Physical or Digital variant? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s everything you need to know about the Deluxe Editions of Final Fantasy XVI, as well as whether or not you should buy them.

Everything that Comes in Both Final Fantasy XVI Deluxe Editions

According to the game’s official site as well as the title’s product page on the PlayStation Store, the Final Fantasy XVI Physical Deluxe Edition is set to feature, apart from the base game, a Special Clive Rosfield Steelbook Case, and a real-life Map of Valisthea. The game’s Digital Deluxe Edition, on the other hand, will feature both a mini artbook and a digital version of the game’s soundtrack.

Everything that comes with the Physical Deluxe Edition of Final Fantasy XVI. IMAGE: Square Enix.

Are the Deluxe Editions Worth it?

If you have the resources to do it, buying the Physical Deluxe Edition is definitely worth it, as it will feature both a beautiful Steelbook, as well as an amazing map of the game’s world. If you don’t have access to it, due to region restrictions, we only recommend the purchase of the Digital Deluxe Edition for those who want to get access to the game’s artbook and soundtrack as fast as possible, as everything else featured in it will also be featured in the Digital Standart Edition of the game.

It’s important to point out that all the pre-order bonuses, except the Scholar’s Spectacles, will be available no matter which version of the game you choose.

Final Fantasy XVI is set to be released globally on June 22, 2022. The game will be available exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023