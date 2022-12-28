During The Game Awards 2022, producer Naoki Yoshida took on the stage to reveal a new trailer for the newest, long-awaited, and highly anticipated installment in the Final Fantasy franchise, Final Fantasy XVI, which also featured the official reveal of the game’s release date. Made by the same team responsible for the rebirth of Final Fantasy XIV, here’s everything that you need to know regarding Final Fantasy XVI, including its release date, characters, and more.

Final Fantasy XVI: Release Date, Platforms, Characters, and Everything We Know

All We Know About the Story of Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI is set in Valisthea, a land blessed by the magical powers of the Mothercrystals, which power each country and their Dominants — beings capable of wielding the power of the Eikons. In the story, we follow Clive Rosfield, the first son of the Archduke of Rosaria, and the wielder of the title of “First Shield of Rosaria” as he fights to avenge the tragic fate with befell him, his homeland, and his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Fire Eikon Phoenix.

According to the many trailers and promotional materials, the game will take place in two distinct periods, following Clive during his younger years and then a decade later as he searches for revenge.

About the Game’s Combat

Final Fantasy XVI will be the series’ first full-on Action RPG. Players will be able to take the field as both Clive, as he unleashes a wide array of Eikonic powers, and Clive’s Eikon Ifrit, during epic clashes between Eikons.

Will Final Fantasy XVI be Open World?

Differently, from Final Fantasy XV, Final Fantasy XVI will not feature an open world. But, as you may have seen in the trailer above, it’s safe to say that the game will feature some massive explorable areas, in a fashion that seems similar to Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Meet the Main Cast of Final Fantasy XVI

You can check out an overview of each of the game’s main characters below, based on both their official descriptions and the information revealed through both the game’s trailers and other promotional materials.

Clive Rosfield

The game’s main protagonist as well as the first son of the Archduke of Rosaria, Clive was given the title of First Shield of Rosaria and thus swore to protect his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Eikon Phoenix, no matter the cost. After an attack saw Clive lose both his home and his brother, he sets out on a quest for revenge against the ones responsible.

According to the many trailers for the game, Clive will at some point become the Dominant of the counterpart of the very Eikon who brought ruin to his home, Ifrit.

Joshua Rosfield

Clive’s younger brother and the second son of the Archduke of Rosaria, Joshua is the Dominant of the Eikon Phoenix as well as someone known for his kindness, even at such a young age. His fate after the invasion of his home is a mystery but his fate is the main catalyst for Clive’s search for revenge.

Jill Warrick

Although born in the Northern Territories, Jill was raised to become the future ward of Rosaria and grew up together with the Rosfield brothers. After the events which destroyed her home and separated her from both Clive and Joshua, Jill awakens as the Dominant of the Eikon Shiva. According to the latest trailers, it’s very likely that, after reuniting with Clive, Jill you join him on his journey.

Torgal

Maybe the game’s only permanent party member, Torgal was found as a mutt by the Archduke of Rosaria after being separated from his pack and adopted into the Rosfield family. Ten years after the tragic events which separated him from his newfound family, Torgal is reunited with Clive, thus becoming his most loyal companion.

Torgal will be your main party member while by Clive’s side. While on the field, he will be able to both heal his master and attack enemies. Differently from the game’s other party members, who will act by themselves once in the field, Clive will be able to command Torgal in battle.

Cidolfus Telamon

It would not be a Final Fantasy game without a Cid, right? The Dominant of the Eikon Ramuh, as well as a former high-ranking member of the Royal Waloeder Army, Cidolfus ‘Cid’ Telamon fights for the rights of bearers and Dominant all over Variszea. He is also a gifted researcher and seems to have a past with Benedikta Harman.

Cid will, according to the game’s latest trailer, be one of the many companions Clive will meet during his quest.

Benedikta Harman

Benedikta Harman is the Dominant of the Eikon Garuda and one of the commanders of one of the elite intelligencers of the kingdom of Waloed. Known for being coldhearted and ruthless, Benedkta will, during her search for the second Eikon of Fire (which we suspect it’s Ifrit) meet Clive, an event that will force her to face her past.

According to the game’s latest trailer, like Hugo, who we will get to it shortly, both Benedikta and her Eikon will be faced as bosses by Clive during his journey.

Hugo Kupka

The Dominant of the Eikon Titan as well as the Permanent Economic Adviser for the republic, Hugo Kupka can be considered one of the most powerful and wealthy figures on the continent. With that said, according to his description, it seems that meeting Benedikta may teach him that wealth is far from all the world has to offer.

Dion Lesage

The Prince of the Holy Empire of Sanbreque as well as the Dominant of the Eikon Bahamut, Dion is both the leader of the empire’s most feared order of Knights and renowned for his great feats in battle.

Barnabas Tharmir

The man responsible for singlehandedly bringing the Waloeder banner to its current standing, Barnabas is both a king and the Dominant of the Eikon Odin. Known for both his search for conflict and his prowess in battle, he is surrounded by mystery. During the game’s Revenge trailer, Barnabas can be seen riding his spectral steed in battle.

When Will Final Fantasy XVI be Released?

Final Fantasy XVI is set to be released globally on June 22, 2022. The game will be available exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

You can pre-order both the Standard and the Deluxe Editions of Final Fantasy XVI through the PS Store right now.

- This article was updated on December 28th, 2022