Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Anime is Shambling Onto Streaming in July

Image: Bug Films / VIZ Media

We’ve all been where Akira Tendo has been at some point, stuck at a dead-end job, exhausted beyond belief, only to find a new lease on life in light of seeing your zombie landlord eating human flesh. Okay, maybe it’s not all relatable, but in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, the spirit of the plot lies in how Akira finds himself in the middle of an undead disaster and realizes he doesn’t have to show up for work. It’s a glass-half-full kind of apocalypse, with Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead shambling onto streaming networks in July!

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Streaming Release Date and Time

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime release date for simulcast streaming on Netflix and Hulu is on Sunday, July 9, 2023. The series will air its simulcast episodes at 2 AM PT / 4 AM CT / 5 AM ET weekly every Sunday.

The Zom 100 anime will release on streaming with its original Japanese audio with English subtitles, with a pretty stellar cast behind it. VIZ Media also assures there will be updates on any news regarding an English dub. If you’re looking to keep up with the story before the anime releases, you can do so through VIZ Media’s Zom 100 portal, where the story still continues!

Zom 100 Voice Cast

Image: Bug Films / VIZ Media

The Zom 100 voice cast includes strong talent that’s been featured in other recent anime hits, which you’ll find familiar and exciting! Find out who will be the voice behind your favorite characters in this Seinen hit below:

Shuichiro Umeda (Mashle: Magic and Muscles) as Akira Tendo

(Mashle: Magic and Muscles) as Akira Tendo Tomori Kusunoki (Chainsaw Man) as Shizuka Mikazuki

(Chainsaw Man) as Shizuka Mikazuki Makoto Furukawa (One-Punch Man) as Kenichiro “Kencho” Ryuzaki

(One-Punch Man) as Kenichiro “Kencho” Ryuzaki Minami Takahashi (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma The Fifth Plate) as Beatrix Amerhauser

VIZ will also keep us posted about any updates on English dub actors and additional cast listings. But for now, if you haven’t already, consider zombie-walking to the bookstore, taking a day off from your dead-end job, and picking your friends’ brains about this fun series!

- This article was updated on June 11th, 2023