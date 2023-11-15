How to Watch All American Pie Movies in Order

Image: Universal Pictures

Since the first American Pie movie came out in 1999, the film series established itself as a worldwide pop culture phenomenon with a cult following of youngsters.

Full of gag comedy and crazy situations, the franchise retains its re-watch value even decades later. But with nine different parts, it can be a bit difficult to figure out the exact watch order. Keep reading to learn how to watch all the American Pie movies in order.

All American Pie Movies Viewing Order

The full American Pie series consists of four main movies following the same cast as the one released in 1999 and five spin-offs. All nine movies are set in East Great Falls High School, and while the four original movies are sequels taking off where the last one left, they can still be watched as standalone.

The five spin-offs are all completely independent with a fresh cast of characters — although they sometimes feature cameos from the original cast. With all that in mind, there are two different ways to enjoy this iconic comedy series. The first is to watch all nine movies in the order in which they were released as shown below.

American Pie – 1999

American Pie 2 – 2001

American Wedding – 2003

American Pie Presents: Band Camp – 2005

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile – 2006

American Pie Presents: Beta House – 2007

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love – 2009

American Reunion – 2012

American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules – 2020

The second way is to first watch the four main movies following the original cast in chronological order as follows.

American Pie – 1999

American Pie 2 – 2001

American Wedding – 2003

American Reunion – 2012

Once you’re done with the main series, you can move on to the spin-offs. As the five spin-off movies are completely independent, they don’t have a set watch order. But if you’d like to keep things nice and orderly, you can watch them in their order of release (that coincides with their chronology) as recommended below.

American Pie Presents: Band Camp – 2005

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile – 2006

American Pie Presents: Beta House – 2007

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love – 2009

American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules – 2020

